Ethereum Drops Below $1,600; Loopring Becomes Top Loser

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the most valued cryptocurrency in the world, climbed past the $21,000 level over the weekend, but pared gains to trade lower this morning on Monday.
U.S. released jobs reports on Friday, which showed the country’s economy adding 261,000 jobs last month, beating average economist estimates of 205,000 jobs. The U.S. unemployment rate, meanwhile, increased to 3.7%.
Ethereum ETH/USD also recorded losses, falling below the $1,600 mark on Monday.
Synthetix SNX/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Loopring LRC/USD turned out to be the biggest loser after recording sharp growth over the previous few days.
At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap fell to $1.03 trillion, recording a 24-hour decline of 2.8%. BTC was trading lower by 2.5% at $20,699, while ETH fell by around 3.1% to $1,574 on Monday.
Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:
Gainers
- Synthetix SNX/USD
Price: $2.71
24-hour gain: 3.3%
- Polygon MATIC/USD
Price: $1.21
24-hour gain: 3.1%
- Dash DASH/USD
Price: $46.45
24-hour gain: 2%
- Casper CSPR/USD
Price: $0.03987
24-hour gain: 0.9%
- VeChain VET/USD
Price: $0.02594
24-hour gain: 0.3%
Losers
- Loopring LRC/USD
Price: $0.3218
24-hour drop: 13.8%
- Solana SOL/USD
Price: $31.01
24-hour drop: 13%
- Aptos APT/USD
Price: $7.02
24-hour drop: 12.2%
- Arweave AR/USD
Price: $13.79
24-hour drop: 11.2%
- ApeCoin APE/USD
Price: $4.56
24-hour drop: 9.9%
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month