Ethereum Drops Below $1,600; Loopring Becomes Top Loser

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the most valued cryptocurrency in the world, climbed past the $21,000 level over the weekend, but pared gains to trade lower this morning on Monday.

U.S. released jobs reports on Friday, which showed the country’s economy adding 261,000 jobs last month, beating average economist estimates of 205,000 jobs. The U.S. unemployment rate, meanwhile, increased to 3.7%.

Ethereum ETH/USD also recorded losses, falling below the $1,600 mark on Monday.

Synthetix SNX/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Loopring LRC/USD turned out to be the biggest loser after recording sharp growth over the previous few days.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap fell to $1.03 trillion, recording a 24-hour decline of 2.8%. BTC was trading lower by 2.5% at $20,699, while ETH fell by around 3.1% to $1,574 on Monday.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:

Gainers

Synthetix SNX/USD

Price: $2.71

24-hour gain: 3.3%

Polygon MATIC/USD

Price: $1.21

24-hour gain: 3.1%

Dash DASH/USD

Price: $46.45

24-hour gain: 2%

Casper CSPR/USD

Price: $0.03987

24-hour gain: 0.9%

VeChain VET/USD

Price: $0.02594

24-hour gain: 0.3%



Losers

Loopring LRC/USD

Price: $0.3218

24-hour drop: 13.8%

Solana SOL/USD

Price: $31.01

24-hour drop: 13%

Aptos APT/USD

Price: $7.02

24-hour drop: 12.2%

Arweave AR/USD

Price: $13.79

24-hour drop: 11.2%

ApeCoin APE/USD

Price: $4.56

24-hour drop: 9.9%