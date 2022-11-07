ñol

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Stumbled Last Week — But This Crypto Shot Up Over 37%

by Mehab Qureshi, Benzinga Staff Writer 
November 7, 2022 1:24 AM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Bitcoin continued showing bullish patterns in the last seven days.
  • Arweave was the biggest gainer of the week among the top 200 cryptos by market cap.
Even as the U.S. Federal Reserve increased interest rates by 75 bps at its latest meeting, the apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin BTC/USD continued showing bullish patterns in the last seven days, hovering at the $20,000 mark. The second-largest cryptocurrency Ethereum ETH/USD remained unusually stable, floating at the $1500 mark.

At the time of writing, BTC was trading at $20,870.30, up by 1.63% and ETH at $1,584.25, down 0.04%, according to CoinMarketCap. The global crypto market cap is $1.03T, a 2.12% decrease over the last 24 hours.

After an impressive start, things took a u-turn for Dogecoin DOGE/USD. The  Elon Musk-backed meme token declined by 4.04% over the past week, trading at $0.1175.

Cryptocurrency Weekly Performance Price (Monday, 12.00 am EST)
Arweave +37.78% $14.21
OKB +36.61% $22.06
Polygon +32.18% $1.21
Litecoin +29.02% $71.80
Loopring +21.16% $0.3396   

Thanks to a 37.78% price increase, Arweave AR/USD was the biggest gainer of the week among the top 200 cryptocurrencies by market cap, trading at $14.21 recorded at 12.00 am EST. AR gained momentum last week after Instagram announced the integration of new NFT tools with Arweave’s digital decentralized data storage solution. 

OKB OKB/USD was the second biggest gainer, trading at $22.06, up by 36.61%. OKB is the global utility token issued by OKX Blockchain Foundation.

Polygon MATIC/USD came third in place, gaining as much as 32.18%, aiming to reach an all-time high of $2.98. The rise in the price can be attributed to two major partnerships: Meta’s META announcement of allowing Instagram users to mint Polygon-based Nonfungible tokens (NFTs) and JP Morgan’s JPM execution of its first decentralized finance (DeFi) trade on the Polygon blockchain.

Litecoin LTC/USD came in fourth place, with seven-day gains of 29.02%. Loopring LRC/USD completes today's list of the top cryptocurrency gainers, gaining 21.16%.

Now, time for last week’s losers.

Klayton KLAY/USD  is the top loser, down by 19.52%.

FTX Token FTT/USD, EthereumPoWETHW/USD, Elrond EGLD/USD and Aptos APT/USD, declined by 12.99%, 8.68%, 8.54% and 7.71%, respectively.  

