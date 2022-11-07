Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Stumbled Last Week — But This Crypto Shot Up Over 37%

Even as the U.S. Federal Reserve increased interest rates by 75 bps at its latest meeting, the apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin BTC/USD continued showing bullish patterns in the last seven days, hovering at the $20,000 mark. The second-largest cryptocurrency Ethereum ETH/USD remained unusually stable, floating at the $1500 mark.

At the time of writing, BTC was trading at $20,870.30, up by 1.63% and ETH at $1,584.25, down 0.04%, according to CoinMarketCap. The global crypto market cap is $1.03T, a 2.12% decrease over the last 24 hours.

After an impressive start, things took a u-turn for Dogecoin DOGE/USD. The Elon Musk-backed meme token declined by 4.04% over the past week, trading at $0.1175.

Cryptocurrency Weekly Performance Price (Monday, 12.00 am EST) Arweave +37.78% $14.21 OKB +36.61% $22.06 Polygon +32.18% $1.21 Litecoin +29.02% $71.80 Loopring +21.16% $0.3396

Thanks to a 37.78% price increase, Arweave AR/USD was the biggest gainer of the week among the top 200 cryptocurrencies by market cap, trading at $14.21 recorded at 12.00 am EST. AR gained momentum last week after Instagram announced the integration of new NFT tools with Arweave’s digital decentralized data storage solution.

See More: Best Cryptocurrency Under $1

OKB OKB/USD was the second biggest gainer, trading at $22.06, up by 36.61%. OKB is the global utility token issued by OKX Blockchain Foundation.

Polygon MATIC/USD came third in place, gaining as much as 32.18%, aiming to reach an all-time high of $2.98. The rise in the price can be attributed to two major partnerships: Meta’s META announcement of allowing Instagram users to mint Polygon-based Nonfungible tokens (NFTs) and JP Morgan’s JPM execution of its first decentralized finance (DeFi) trade on the Polygon blockchain.

Litecoin LTC/USD came in fourth place, with seven-day gains of 29.02%. Loopring LRC/USD completes today's list of the top cryptocurrency gainers, gaining 21.16%.

Now, time for last week’s losers.

Klayton KLAY/USD is the top loser, down by 19.52%.

FTX Token FTT/USD, EthereumPoWETHW/USD, Elrond EGLD/USD and Aptos APT/USD, declined by 12.99%, 8.68%, 8.54% and 7.71%, respectively.

Read Next: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Slide: Analyst Says This Data Might Move Markets Rather Than Mid-Terms In Fresh Trading Week