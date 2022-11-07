Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Stumbled Last Week — But This Crypto Shot Up Over 37%

Even as the U.S. Federal Reserve increased interest rates by 75 bps at its latest meeting, the apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin BTC/USD continued showing bullish patterns in the last seven days, hovering at the $20,000 mark. The second-largest cryptocurrency Ethereum ETH/USD remained unusually stable, floating at the $1500 mark.
At the time of writing, BTC was trading at $20,870.30, up by 1.63% and ETH at $1,584.25, down 0.04%, according to CoinMarketCap. The global crypto market cap is $1.03T, a 2.12% decrease over the last 24 hours.
After an impressive start, things took a u-turn for Dogecoin DOGE/USD. The Elon Musk-backed meme token declined by 4.04% over the past week, trading at $0.1175.
|Cryptocurrency
|Weekly Performance
|Price (Monday, 12.00 am EST)
|Arweave
|+37.78%
|$14.21
|OKB
|+36.61%
|$22.06
|Polygon
|+32.18%
|$1.21
|Litecoin
|+29.02%
|$71.80
|Loopring
|+21.16%
|$0.3396
Thanks to a 37.78% price increase, Arweave AR/USD was the biggest gainer of the week among the top 200 cryptocurrencies by market cap, trading at $14.21 recorded at 12.00 am EST. AR gained momentum last week after Instagram announced the integration of new NFT tools with Arweave’s digital decentralized data storage solution.
OKB OKB/USD was the second biggest gainer, trading at $22.06, up by 36.61%. OKB is the global utility token issued by OKX Blockchain Foundation.
Polygon MATIC/USD came third in place, gaining as much as 32.18%, aiming to reach an all-time high of $2.98. The rise in the price can be attributed to two major partnerships: Meta’s META announcement of allowing Instagram users to mint Polygon-based Nonfungible tokens (NFTs) and JP Morgan’s JPM execution of its first decentralized finance (DeFi) trade on the Polygon blockchain.
Litecoin LTC/USD came in fourth place, with seven-day gains of 29.02%. Loopring LRC/USD completes today's list of the top cryptocurrency gainers, gaining 21.16%.
Now, time for last week’s losers.
Klayton KLAY/USD is the top loser, down by 19.52%.
FTX Token FTT/USD, EthereumPoWETHW/USD, Elrond EGLD/USD and Aptos APT/USD, declined by 12.99%, 8.68%, 8.54% and 7.71%, respectively.
