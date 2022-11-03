ñol

by Mehab Qureshi, Benzinga Staff Writer 
November 3, 2022 3:22 AM | 1 min read
Why Polygon Is Outperforming Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin Today

While most altcoins struggle in light of the bearish cryptocurrency market, Polygon MATIC/USD has been outperforming the apex Bitcoin BTC/USDEthereum ETH/USD and even Elon Musk’s favorite Dogecoin DOGE/USD.

What Happened: MATIC is up by 9.50% in the last 24 hours, trading at $0.97 at the time of writing, according to data from Benzinga Pro. On Oct. 13, MATIC was trading at $0.73, since then the price increased by 32%, according to CoinMarketCap.

See More: How to buy Polygon?

On the other hand, Bitcoin is down 0.70% in the last 24 hours, and 2.19% in the last seven days. Ethereum continues to hover around the $1500 markdown by 2.40% over the past 24 hours. Dogecoin also witnessed a 5.39% fall in the last 24 hours, as per CoinMarketCap.  

Why Is This Happening: MATIC’s rise over the past seven days can be attributed to two likely reasons:

  1. JP Morgan’s execution of the first on-chain trade on the Polygon network: The trade was facilitated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore’s (MAS) Project Guardian on Nov. 2, which was established as part of a pilot program to “explore potential decentralized finance (DeFi) applications in wholesale funding markets.” 
  2. Meta's META decision to allow Instagram users to mint Polygon-based Nonfungible tokens (NFTs).

Read Next: What The Fed's Latest Interest Rate Hike Means For The Crypto World

