ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Future of Crypto
Cannabis
Cannabis Conference
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
BTC/USD
%
ETH/USD
%
ADA/USD
%
DOGE/USD
%
XRP/USD
%
SOL/USD
%
DOT/USD
%
UNI/USD
%
LTC/USD
%
AVAX/USD
%
LINK/USD
%
GRT/USD
%
XLM/USD
%
MATIC/USD
%
AXS/USD
%
FIL/USD
%
VET/USD
%
ATOM/USD
%

Dogecoin Sees Sharp 11% Rise Following Elon Musk's Twitter Post

by Benzinga Overnight Desk, Benzinga Staff Writer
November 1, 2022 1:04 AM | 1 min read
Dogecoin Sees Sharp 11% Rise Following Elon Musk's Twitter Post

Dogecoin DOGE/USD was seeing a sharp 11% rise early Tuesday, trading above the 14-cent mark, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Dogecoin Single-Day Chart. Photo: Courtesy of Benzinga Pro.

The rise followed a tweet from Elon Musk, where the CEO of Tesla Inc. TSLA shared a photo of a Shiba Inu dog wearing a Twitter-branded t-shirt.

Musk has been frequently engaging with the Dogecoin community, in particular co-founder Billy Markus, as he takes charge at Twitter. Late Monday, the world's richest person formally disclosed taking over as the social media company's CEO.

Dogecoin has been seeing momentum this week, with some analysts predicting significant momentum ahead, which could see it cross the 50-cent mark. According to one analyst, the rally in the meme coin could spark a wider altcoin season.

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: dogecoinElon MuskMeme CoinsCryptocurrencyNewsMarketsMoversTrading Ideas

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month