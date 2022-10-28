ñol

Bitcoin Falls, But Remains Above This Key Level; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Friday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
October 28, 2022 2:59 AM | 2 min read
Bitcoin Falls, But Remains Above This Key Level; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Friday

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, traded lower, but remained above the key $20,000 mark this morning.

The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, also recorded losses, but remained above the key $1,500 level on Friday.

Other popular crypto coins, including Dogecoin DOGE/USD, Solana SOL/USD and XRP XRP/USD, also recorded losses this morning.

TerraClassicUSD USTC/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Toncoin TON/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap fell to $983.34 billion, recording a 24-hour decline of 2.3%. BTC was trading lower by around 2.3% to $20,288, while ETH fell by around 2.8% to $1,514 on Friday.

Investors are now awaiting earnings results from Chevron Corporation CVX, Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM and Colgate-Palmolive Company CL, scheduled for release today.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:

 

Gainers

 

  • TerraClassicUSD USTC/USD

Price: $0.04309
24-hour gain: 15.5%

  • Klaytn KLAY/USD

Price: $0.2548
24-hour gain: 6%

  • Neutrino USD USDN/USD

Price: $0.9611
24-hour gain: 1%

  • UNUS SED LEO LEO/USD

Price: $4.35
24-hour gain: 0.6%

  • Theta Network THETA/USD

Price: $1.15
24-hour gain: 0.5%


Losers

  • Toncoin TON/USD

Price: $1.66
24-hour drop: 12.1%

  • Aptos APT/USD

Price: $8.20
24-hour drop: 11.5%

  • Shiba Inu SHIB/USD

Price: $0.00001054
24-hour drop: 8.9%

  • EthereumPoW ETHW/USD

Price: $6.76
24-hour drop: 7.7%

  • Casper CSPR/USD

Price: $0.04389
24-hour drop: 7.3%

