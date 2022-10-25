Hey Rishi Sunak! We Know You Love Bored Apes, Come To Benzinga's Future Of Crypto Event To Hear From The Founder

Benzinga is cordially inviting new British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to its Future of Crypto event on Dec. 7 in New York City.

Founded in 2009 by CEO Jason Raznick, Detroit-based Benzinga is one of the largest content providers to global brokerages and media houses.

A leader in the cannabis and fintech event spaces, Benzinga is hosting its first-ever cryptocurrency-themed in-person event on Dec. 7 at Pier Sixty in New York City. We are saving a seat for the new prime minister.

Benzinga noted recently that Mr. Sunak was asked earlier this year to pick between CryptoPunks and Bored Apes. Sunak selected Bored Apes, and we are happy to say that you can attend our event and hear from Bored Ape and Yuga Labs co-founder Greg Solano in person on what’s next for the company.

Many political leaders don’t know what non-fungible tokens are, much less able to select from two of the most popular and valuable collections. We appreciate this knowledge and welcome you to hear more from the team.

Another noted speaker at the event will be Kevin O’Leary from Shark Tank, which is based on the British show "Dragon’s Den."

Panels will cover a range of topics, including potential regulation in cryptocurrency. Benzinga recognizes that Mr. Sunak announced the exploration by G7 nations into a central bank digital currency. We would love to have you hear more about what the U.S. could be doing to regulate cryptocurrency and push forward on digital banking options.

No RSVP is required, just show up to Future of Crypto, and we will cover your stay.

We know there is a lot to tackle in the United Kingdom, but we hope that Mr. Sunak can come to New York for one day to hear from many of the top thought leaders in the cryptocurrency space.

Hope to see you there!