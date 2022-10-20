ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
BTC/USD
%
ETH/USD
%
ADA/USD
%
DOGE/USD
%
XRP/USD
%
SOL/USD
%
DOT/USD
%
UNI/USD
%
LTC/USD
%
AVAX/USD
%
LINK/USD
%
GRT/USD
%
XLM/USD
%
MATIC/USD
%
AXS/USD
%
FIL/USD
%
VET/USD
%
ATOM/USD
%

Bitcoin Drops, But Remains Above 19,000; Here Are Other Crypto Movers That Should Be On Your Radar Today

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
October 20, 2022 1:09 AM | 2 min read
Bitcoin Drops, But Remains Above 19,000; Here Are Other Crypto Movers That Should Be On Your Radar Today

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, traded lower, but remained above the $19,000 mark this morning.

The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, also traded lower, falling below the key $1,300 level on Thursday.

Other popular crypto coins, including XRP XRP/USD and Solana SOL/USD, meanwhile, traded lower this morning.

TerraClassicUSD USTC/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Casper CSPR/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap fell to $920.11 billion, recording a 24-hour decline of 0.7%. BTC was trading lower by around 0.7% to $19,143, while ETH fell by around 1.2% to $1,287 on Thursday.

Investors are now awaiting earnings results from AT&T Inc. T, American Airlines Group Inc. AAL, Dow Inc. DOW and Snap Inc SNAP, scheduled for release today.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:


Gainers

  • TerraClassicUSD USTC/USD

 

Price: $0.03907
24-hour gain: 12.6%

  • Chain XCN/USD

 

Price: $0.06823
24-hour gain: 9.3%

  • Aptos APT/USD

 

Price: $7.65
24-hour gain: 5.3%

  • Elrond EGLD/USD

 

Price: $57.81
24-hour gain: 3.4%

  • Huobi Token HT/USD

 

Price: $7.69
24-hour gain: 3.3%


Losers

  • Casper CSPR/USD

 

Price: $0.04136
24-hour drop: 7.1%

  • Axie Infinity AXS/USD

 

Price: $10.03
24-hour drop: 6.7%

  • Chiliz CHZ/USD

 

Price: $0.1692
24-hour drop: 5.6%

  • UNUS SED LEO LEO/USD

 

Price: $4.07
24-hour drop: 5%

  • Klaytn KLAY/USD

 

Price: $0.1364
24-hour drop: 4.9%

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BitcoinCrypto MoversEthereumTop GainersCryptocurrencyNewsPre-Market OutlookMarketsMoversTrading Ideas

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month