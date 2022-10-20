Bitcoin Drops, But Remains Above 19,000; Here Are Other Crypto Movers That Should Be On Your Radar Today

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, traded lower, but remained above the $19,000 mark this morning.

The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, also traded lower, falling below the key $1,300 level on Thursday.

Other popular crypto coins, including XRP XRP/USD and Solana SOL/USD, meanwhile, traded lower this morning.

TerraClassicUSD USTC/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Casper CSPR/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap fell to $920.11 billion, recording a 24-hour decline of 0.7%. BTC was trading lower by around 0.7% to $19,143, while ETH fell by around 1.2% to $1,287 on Thursday.

Investors are now awaiting earnings results from AT&T Inc. T, American Airlines Group Inc. AAL, Dow Inc. DOW and Snap Inc SNAP, scheduled for release today.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:



Gainers

TerraClassicUSD USTC/USD

Price: $0.03907

24-hour gain: 12.6%

Chain XCN/USD

Price: $0.06823

24-hour gain: 9.3%

Aptos APT/USD

Price: $7.65

24-hour gain: 5.3%

Elrond EGLD/USD

Price: $57.81

24-hour gain: 3.4%

Huobi Token HT/USD

Price: $7.69

24-hour gain: 3.3%



Losers

Casper CSPR/USD

Price: $0.04136

24-hour drop: 7.1%

Axie Infinity AXS/USD

Price: $10.03

24-hour drop: 6.7%

Chiliz CHZ/USD

Price: $0.1692

24-hour drop: 5.6%

UNUS SED LEO LEO/USD

Price: $4.07

24-hour drop: 5%

Klaytn KLAY/USD

Price: $0.1364

24-hour drop: 4.9%