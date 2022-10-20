Bitcoin Drops, But Remains Above 19,000; Here Are Other Crypto Movers That Should Be On Your Radar Today

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, traded lower, but remained above the $19,000 mark this morning.
The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, also traded lower, falling below the key $1,300 level on Thursday.
Other popular crypto coins, including XRP XRP/USD and Solana SOL/USD, meanwhile, traded lower this morning.
TerraClassicUSD USTC/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Casper CSPR/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.
At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap fell to $920.11 billion, recording a 24-hour decline of 0.7%. BTC was trading lower by around 0.7% to $19,143, while ETH fell by around 1.2% to $1,287 on Thursday.
Investors are now awaiting earnings results from AT&T Inc. T, American Airlines Group Inc. AAL, Dow Inc. DOW and Snap Inc SNAP, scheduled for release today.
Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:
Gainers
- TerraClassicUSD USTC/USD
Price: $0.03907
24-hour gain: 12.6%
- Chain XCN/USD
Price: $0.06823
24-hour gain: 9.3%
- Aptos APT/USD
Price: $7.65
24-hour gain: 5.3%
- Elrond EGLD/USD
Price: $57.81
24-hour gain: 3.4%
- Huobi Token HT/USD
Price: $7.69
24-hour gain: 3.3%
Losers
- Casper CSPR/USD
Price: $0.04136
24-hour drop: 7.1%
- Axie Infinity AXS/USD
Price: $10.03
24-hour drop: 6.7%
- Chiliz CHZ/USD
Price: $0.1692
24-hour drop: 5.6%
- UNUS SED LEO LEO/USD
Price: $4.07
24-hour drop: 5%
- Klaytn KLAY/USD
Price: $0.1364
24-hour drop: 4.9%
