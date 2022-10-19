Ethereum Falls Below This Major Level; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Wednesday

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, traded lower, but remained above the $19,000 mark this morning.
The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, also traded lower, falling slightly below the key $1,300 level on Wednesday.
Other popular crypto coins, including XRP XRP/USD and Solana SOL/USD, meanwhile, traded lower this morning.
Maker MKR/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while EthereumPoW ETHW/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.
At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap fell to $924.56 billion, recording a 24-hour decline of 1.3%. BTC was trading lower by around 1.8% to $19,230, while ETH fell by around 2.8% to $1,297 on Wednesday.
Investors are now awaiting earnings results from The Procter & Gamble Company PG, International Business Machines Corporation IBM, and Tesla, Inc. TSLA, scheduled for release today.
Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:
Gainers
- Maker MKR/USD
Price: $1,135.53
24-hour gain: 5.2%
- Aave AAVE/USD
Price: $81.94
24-hour gain: 3.3%
- Monero XMR/USD
Price: $146.85
24-hour gain: 2.4%
- Arweave AR/USD
Price: $10.14
24-hour gain: 2.2%
- Uniswap UNI/USD
Price: $6.42
24-hour gain: 1.3%
Losers
- EthereumPoW ETHW/USD
Price: $6.29
24-hour drop: 11.8%
- Convex Finance CVX/USD
Price: $5.10
24-hour drop: 10.5%
- Aptos APT/USD
Price: $7.51
24-hour drop: 10.4%
- TerraClassicUSD USTC/USD
Price: $0.03496
24-hour drop: 8.4%
- Terra Classic LUNC/USD
Price: $0.0002467
24-hour drop: 7.5%
