Ethereum Falls Below This Major Level; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Wednesday

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, traded lower, but remained above the $19,000 mark this morning.

The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, also traded lower, falling slightly below the key $1,300 level on Wednesday.

Other popular crypto coins, including XRP XRP/USD and Solana SOL/USD, meanwhile, traded lower this morning.

Maker MKR/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while EthereumPoW ETHW/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap fell to $924.56 billion, recording a 24-hour decline of 1.3%. BTC was trading lower by around 1.8% to $19,230, while ETH fell by around 2.8% to $1,297 on Wednesday.

Investors are now awaiting earnings results from The Procter & Gamble Company PG, International Business Machines Corporation IBM, and Tesla, Inc. TSLA, scheduled for release today.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:



Gainers

Maker MKR/USD

Price: $1,135.53

24-hour gain: 5.2%

Aave AAVE/USD

Price: $81.94

24-hour gain: 3.3%

Monero XMR/USD

Price: $146.85

24-hour gain: 2.4%

Arweave AR/USD

Price: $10.14

24-hour gain: 2.2%

Uniswap UNI/USD

Price: $6.42

24-hour gain: 1.3%



Losers

EthereumPoW ETHW/USD

Price: $6.29

24-hour drop: 11.8%

Convex Finance CVX/USD

Price: $5.10

24-hour drop: 10.5%

Aptos APT/USD

Price: $7.51

24-hour drop: 10.4%

TerraClassicUSD USTC/USD

Price: $0.03496

24-hour drop: 8.4%

Terra Classic LUNC/USD

Price: $0.0002467

24-hour drop: 7.5%