Ethereum Falls Below This Major Level; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Wednesday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
October 19, 2022 3:33 AM | 2 min read

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, traded lower, but remained above the $19,000 mark this morning.

The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, also traded lower, falling slightly below the key $1,300 level on Wednesday.

Other popular crypto coins, including XRP XRP/USD and Solana SOL/USD, meanwhile, traded lower this morning.

Maker MKR/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while EthereumPoW ETHW/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap fell to $924.56 billion, recording a 24-hour decline of 1.3%. BTC was trading lower by around 1.8% to $19,230, while ETH fell by around 2.8% to $1,297 on Wednesday.

Investors are now awaiting earnings results from The Procter & Gamble Company PG, International Business Machines Corporation IBM, and Tesla, Inc. TSLA, scheduled for release today.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:


Gainers

  • Maker MKR/USD

Price: $1,135.53
24-hour gain: 5.2%

  • Aave AAVE/USD

Price: $81.94
24-hour gain: 3.3%

  • Monero XMR/USD

Price: $146.85
24-hour gain: 2.4%

  • Arweave AR/USD

Price: $10.14
24-hour gain: 2.2%

  • Uniswap UNI/USD

Price: $6.42
24-hour gain: 1.3%


Losers

  • EthereumPoW ETHW/USD

Price: $6.29
24-hour drop: 11.8%

  • Convex Finance CVX/USD

Price: $5.10
24-hour drop: 10.5%

  • Aptos APT/USD

Price: $7.51
24-hour drop: 10.4%

  • TerraClassicUSD USTC/USD

Price: $0.03496
24-hour drop: 8.4%

  • Terra Classic LUNC/USD

Price: $0.0002467
24-hour drop: 7.5%

