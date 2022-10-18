ñol

BTC/USD
%
ETH/USD
%
ADA/USD
%
DOGE/USD
%
XRP/USD
%
SOL/USD
%
DOT/USD
%
UNI/USD
%
LTC/USD
%
AVAX/USD
%
LINK/USD
%
GRT/USD
%
XLM/USD
%
MATIC/USD
%
AXS/USD
%
FIL/USD
%
VET/USD
%
ATOM/USD
%

Bitcoin, Ethereum Record Gains; Here Are Other Crypto Movers That Should Be On Your Radar Today

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
October 18, 2022 4:28 AM | 2 min read
Bitcoin, Ethereum Record Gains; Here Are Other Crypto Movers That Should Be On Your Radar Today

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, traded higher, trading above the $19,600 mark this morning.

The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, also traded higher, above the key $1,300 level on Tuesday.

Other popular crypto coins, including XRP XRP/USD and Solana SOL/USD, meanwhile, traded higher this morning.

Curve DAO Token CRV/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Quant QNT/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $937.82 billion, recording a 24-hour gain of 1.4%. BTC was trading higher by around 1.7% to $19,613, while ETH rose by around 1.7% to $1,334 on Tuesday.

Investors are now awaiting earnings results from Johnson & Johnson JNJ, The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS, and Netflix, Inc. NFLX, scheduled for release today.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:

Gainers

  • Curve DAO Token CRV/USD

Price: $0.9012
24-hour gain: 8.2%

  • Polygon MATIC/USD

Price: $0.8749
24-hour gain: 7.8%

  • Lido DAO LDO/USD

Price: $1.50
24-hour gain: 6.6%

  • Maker MKR/USD

Price: $1,076.17
24-hour gain: 5.8%

  • Trust Wallet Token TWT/USD

Price: $1.09
24-hour gain: 5.3%


Losers

  • Quant QNT/USD

Price: $199.77
24-hour drop: 7.5%

  • UNUS SED LEO LEO/USD

Price: $4.26
24-hour drop: 5.3%

  • TerraClassicUSD USTC/USD

Price: $0.03822
24-hour drop: 5.2%

  • Casper CSPR/USD

Price: $0.04647
24-hour drop: 4.6%

  • Ethereum Name Service ENS/USD

Price: $18.90
24-hour drop: 3%

