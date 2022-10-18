Bitcoin, Ethereum Record Gains; Here Are Other Crypto Movers That Should Be On Your Radar Today

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, traded higher, trading above the $19,600 mark this morning.

The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, also traded higher, above the key $1,300 level on Tuesday.

Other popular crypto coins, including XRP XRP/USD and Solana SOL/USD, meanwhile, traded higher this morning.

Curve DAO Token CRV/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Quant QNT/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $937.82 billion, recording a 24-hour gain of 1.4%. BTC was trading higher by around 1.7% to $19,613, while ETH rose by around 1.7% to $1,334 on Tuesday.

Investors are now awaiting earnings results from Johnson & Johnson JNJ, The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS, and Netflix, Inc. NFLX, scheduled for release today.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:

Gainers

Curve DAO Token CRV/USD

Price: $0.9012

24-hour gain: 8.2%

Polygon MATIC/USD

Price: $0.8749

24-hour gain: 7.8%

Lido DAO LDO/USD

Price: $1.50

24-hour gain: 6.6%

Maker MKR/USD

Price: $1,076.17

24-hour gain: 5.8%

Trust Wallet Token TWT/USD

Price: $1.09

24-hour gain: 5.3%



Losers

Quant QNT/USD

Price: $199.77

24-hour drop: 7.5%

UNUS SED LEO LEO/USD

Price: $4.26

24-hour drop: 5.3%

TerraClassicUSD USTC/USD

Price: $0.03822

24-hour drop: 5.2%

Casper CSPR/USD

Price: $0.04647

24-hour drop: 4.6%

Ethereum Name Service ENS/USD

Price: $18.90

24-hour drop: 3%