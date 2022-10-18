Bitcoin, Ethereum Record Gains; Here Are Other Crypto Movers That Should Be On Your Radar Today

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, traded higher, trading above the $19,600 mark this morning.
The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, also traded higher, above the key $1,300 level on Tuesday.
Other popular crypto coins, including XRP XRP/USD and Solana SOL/USD, meanwhile, traded higher this morning.
Curve DAO Token CRV/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Quant QNT/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.
At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $937.82 billion, recording a 24-hour gain of 1.4%. BTC was trading higher by around 1.7% to $19,613, while ETH rose by around 1.7% to $1,334 on Tuesday.
Investors are now awaiting earnings results from Johnson & Johnson JNJ, The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS, and Netflix, Inc. NFLX, scheduled for release today.
Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:
Gainers
- Curve DAO Token CRV/USD
Price: $0.9012
24-hour gain: 8.2%
- Polygon MATIC/USD
Price: $0.8749
24-hour gain: 7.8%
- Lido DAO LDO/USD
Price: $1.50
24-hour gain: 6.6%
- Maker MKR/USD
Price: $1,076.17
24-hour gain: 5.8%
- Trust Wallet Token TWT/USD
Price: $1.09
24-hour gain: 5.3%
Losers
- Quant QNT/USD
Price: $199.77
24-hour drop: 7.5%
- UNUS SED LEO LEO/USD
Price: $4.26
24-hour drop: 5.3%
- TerraClassicUSD USTC/USD
Price: $0.03822
24-hour drop: 5.2%
- Casper CSPR/USD
Price: $0.04647
24-hour drop: 4.6%
- Ethereum Name Service ENS/USD
Price: $18.90
24-hour drop: 3%
