Actor Anthony Hopkins' First NFT Collection Sells Out In Minutes

Oscar-winning actor Anthony Hopkins' first non-fungible token (NFT) art collection was sold out in seven minutes on the OpenSea marketplace.

The collection entitled "The Eternal Collection" is a series of more than 1,000 art pieces inspired by Hopkins' career in Hollywood.

The NFT collection is a rich and intimate exploration of the many facets of Hopkins' artistic virtuosity.

According to OpenSea, the art pieces with names such as "The Eternal," "The Jester" and "The Lover" conceptualize the vast character archetypes Hopkins has portrayed over his illustrious film career.

The digital NFT series will also feature an exclusive once-in-a-lifetime event for collectors, allowing them to engage with one of Hollywood's greatest icons.

Last year, Hopkins played a starring role in the 2021 thriller "Zero Contact," released via the NFT platform Vuele to mixed reviews.

Over the last few years, many Hollywood actors have joined the NFT marketplace and capitalized on it.

Last week, Hollywood actor Scott Eastwood turned to the world of NFTs with a partnership with Pastel Network.

Eastwood will launch his Ethereum ETH/USD-based NFTs using the SmartMint tool from Pastel. Three monthly NFT drops will take place in October, November and December.

Recently, rapper Snoop Dogg and Food Fighters Universe announced to launch of an "immersive retail dessert experience" inspired by a Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT.

Earlier this year, Madonna collaborated with well-known NFT artist Beeple to launch a three-video NFT collection. In March, she bought her own Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT.

Photo: WNYC New York Public R on Flickr