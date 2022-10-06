ñol

Ethereum Remains Above This Major Level, Here Are Other Crypto Movers That Should Be On Your Radar Today

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
October 6, 2022 3:29 AM | 2 min read

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, managed to remain above the $20,000 level this morning.

The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, meanwhile, traded slightly higher, remaining above the $1,300 mark on Thursday.

Other popular crypto coins, including XRP XRP/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD, also traded slightly higher this morning.

Ethereum Name Service ENS/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Terra Classic LUNC/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $966.87 billion, recording a 24-hour gain of 0.1%. BTC was trading lower by around 0.2% to $20,192, while ETH rose by around 0.8% to $1,365 on Thursday.

Investors are now awaiting earnings results from McCormick & Company, Incorporated MKC, Constellation Brands, Inc. STZ and Conagra Brands, Inc. CAG, scheduled for release today.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:


Gainers

Price: $17.27
24-hour gain: 9.4%

  • Trust Wallet Token TWT/USD

Price: $0.962
24-hour gain: 4.6%

  • Casper CSPR/USD

Price: $0.03147
24-hour gain: 4.4%

  • Convex Finance CVX/USD

Price: $5.52
24-hour gain: 3%

  • Uniswap UNI/USD

Price: $6.86
24-hour gain: 2.7%


Losers

  • Terra Classic LUNC/USD

Price: $0.0002975
24-hour drop: 3.7%

  • XDC Network XDC/USD

Price: $0.03026
24-hour drop: 3.1%

  • Chiliz CHZ/USD

Price: $0.2171
24-hour drop: 2.7%

  • IOTA MIOTA/USD

Price: $0.2745
24-hour drop: 2.2%

  • Quant QNT/USD

Price: $137.32
24-hour drop: 1.9%

