Ethereum Remains Above This Major Level, Here Are Other Crypto Movers That Should Be On Your Radar Today

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, managed to remain above the $20,000 level this morning.
The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, meanwhile, traded slightly higher, remaining above the $1,300 mark on Thursday.
Other popular crypto coins, including XRP XRP/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD, also traded slightly higher this morning.
Ethereum Name Service ENS/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Terra Classic LUNC/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.
At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $966.87 billion, recording a 24-hour gain of 0.1%. BTC was trading lower by around 0.2% to $20,192, while ETH rose by around 0.8% to $1,365 on Thursday.
Investors are now awaiting earnings results from McCormick & Company, Incorporated MKC, Constellation Brands, Inc. STZ and Conagra Brands, Inc. CAG, scheduled for release today.
Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:
Gainers
- Ethereum Name Service ENS/USD
Price: $17.27
24-hour gain: 9.4%
- Trust Wallet Token TWT/USD
Price: $0.962
24-hour gain: 4.6%
- Casper CSPR/USD
Price: $0.03147
24-hour gain: 4.4%
- Convex Finance CVX/USD
Price: $5.52
24-hour gain: 3%
- Uniswap UNI/USD
Price: $6.86
24-hour gain: 2.7%
Losers
- Terra Classic LUNC/USD
Price: $0.0002975
24-hour drop: 3.7%
- XDC Network XDC/USD
Price: $0.03026
24-hour drop: 3.1%
- Chiliz CHZ/USD
Price: $0.2171
24-hour drop: 2.7%
- IOTA MIOTA/USD
Price: $0.2745
24-hour drop: 2.2%
- Quant QNT/USD
Price: $137.32
24-hour drop: 1.9%
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month