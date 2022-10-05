Bitcoin Surges Past This Key Level; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Wednesday

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, traded higher this morning, surging past the $20,000 level for the first time this month.
The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, meanwhile, traded slightly lower, but managed to remain above the $1,300 level on Wednesday.
Other popular crypto coins, including XRP XRP/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD, also traded higher this morning.
Helium HNT/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Reserve Rights RSR/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.
At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $959.65 billion, recording a 24-hour gain of 0.3%. BTC was trading higher by around 0.5% to $20,139, while ETH fell by around 0.6% to $1,345 on Wednesday.
Investors are now awaiting earnings results from RPM International Inc. RPM, Helen of Troy Limited HELE and Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. LW, scheduled for release today.
Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:
Gainers
- Helium HNT/USD
Price: $5.34
24-hour gain: 8.5%
- Dogecoin DOGE/USD
Price: $0.06436
24-hour gain: 6%
- Convex Finance CVX/USD
Price: $5.33
24-hour gain: 4.3%
- XRP XRP/USD
Price: $0.4772
24-hour gain: 3.4%
- Elrond EGLD/USD
Price: $54.50
24-hour gain: 2.7%
Losers
- Reserve Rights RSR/USD
Price: $0.008989
24-hour drop: 4.6%
- Terra LUNA/USD
Price: $2.53
24-hour drop: 3.8%
- Terra Classic LUNC/USD
Price: $0.0003061
24-hour drop: 3.4%
- Ravencoin RVN/USD
Price: $0.03487
24-hour drop: 2.9%
- THORChain RUNE/USD
Price: $1.61
24-hour drop: 2.8%
