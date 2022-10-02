ñol

çais
Coinbase Unable To Process US Bank Transactions, Implementing Fix

by Murtuza Merchant, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 2, 2022 11:24 AM | 1 min read
Coinbase Unable To Process US Bank Transactions, Implementing Fix

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase on Sunday suffered a snag, which prevented transactions from user accounts based in the United States from getting processed.

The company stated that the problem had been identified and was being resolved.

"At this time, we are unable to accept payments from or process withdrawals from US bank accounts. Our staff is aware of this problem and is attempting to restore everything to normal as quickly as possible," the company stated in a statement.

Also Read: DOGE Co-founder Says He Sees Fewer Spambots, Thinks Twitter Has Done Something

An hour later, Coinbase stated that the issue was identified, and a fix was being implemented to restart the transactions.

To make direct purchases, Coinbase users could use their debit cards or PayPal accounts until the issue was resolved, the company stated.

 

