ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
BTC/USD
%
ETH/USD
%
ADA/USD
%
DOGE/USD
%
XRP/USD
%
SOL/USD
%
DOT/USD
%
UNI/USD
%
LTC/USD
%
AVAX/USD
%
LINK/USD
%
GRT/USD
%
XLM/USD
%
MATIC/USD
%
AXS/USD
%
FIL/USD
%
VET/USD
%
ATOM/USD
%
Powered bycrypto.com

Millions Of Dogecoin Linked With Terrorism, Illicit Activities: Report

by Bibhu Pattnaik, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 25, 2022 4:12 PM | 1 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • The most prominent illicit use of Dogecoin was thefts, scams, and Ponzi schemes.
  • The Elliptic report talks about more and more use of Dogecoin in terror financing. 

A newly released report from blockchain analytics firm Elliptic says that millions worth of Dogecoin DOGE/USD has been used for illicit activities such as terrorism, child sex abuse material, and far-right extremism.

“While the vast majority of this activity consists of fraud, scams and Ponzi schemes, it also includes the most serious types of crime, including terrorism financing and vendors of child sexual abuse material (CSAM),” the Elliptic report reads.

The Elliptic report quoted a July 2021 release suggesting the rising use of Dogecoin in terror financing, including the use of 84 crypto wallet addresses controlled by Hamas. The wallets using Dogecoin received a total of $40,235 in funding.

Also Read: Elon Musk Does It Again! Endorses Dogecoin, Says He'll Keep Buying The Meme Coin

The report also indicates that Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) was also funded using Dogecoin payments. 

Dogecoin only covers $3,000 out of the total financing received by CSAM, and Bitcoin BTC/USD remains the dominant mode of payment here.

The most prominent illicit use of Dogecoin involved thefts, scams, and Ponzi schemes. The report uncovered more than 50 such events involving millions of dollars worth of Dogecoin. 

One of the cases led to a seizure of over $20 million in Dogecoin by Chinese authorities as part of a rug pull for a fake cryptocurrency called Plus Token.

Photo: Created with an image from Richard Patterson and Orde Saunders on Flickr

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: activitiesBitcoinChild sex abusedogecoinillicitterrorismCryptocurrencyNewsTop StoriesMarkets