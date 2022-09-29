ñol

Bitcoin Tops This Major Level, Here Are Other Crypto Movers That Should Be On Your Radar Today

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 29, 2022 4:17 AM | 2 min read
Bitcoin BTC/USD, the oldest cryptocurrency in the world, traded higher, climbing above the $19,000 level this morning.

The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, also showed signs of recovery, gaining past the $1,300 level on Thursday.

Other popular crypto coins, including Solana SOL/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD, also traded higher this morning.

Helium HNT/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Quant QNT/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $935.21 billion, recording a 24-hour gain of 2.1%. BTC was trading higher by around 3% to $19,351, while ETH rose by around 2.8% to $1,321 on Thursday.

Investors are now awaiting earnings results from Micron Technology, Inc. MU, NIKE, Inc. NKE, CarMax, Inc. KMX and Worthington Industries, Inc. WOR, scheduled for release today.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:


Gainers

Helium HNT/USD
Price: $5.13
24-hour gain: 10.1%

  • Terra Classic LUNC/USD

Price: $0.0002827
24-hour gain: 6.8%

  • Synthetix SNX/USD

Price: $2.37
24-hour gain: 6.7%

  • EOS EOS/USD

Price: $1.18
24-hour gain: 5.7%

  • PancakeSwap CAKE/USD

Price: $4.94
24-hour gain: 5.4%


Losers

  • Quant QNT/USD

Price: $129.55
24-hour drop: 6.1%

  • STEPN GMT/USD

Price: $0.6418
24-hour drop: 6%

  • Celsius CEL/USD

Price: $1.44
24-hour drop: 5.8%

  • Reserve Rights RSR/USD

Price: $0.008039
24-hour drop: 5.2%

  • IOTA MIOTA/USD

Price $0.2941
24-hour drop: 5.1%

