Bitcoin Dips Below $19,000; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Wednesday

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, traded lower, dropping below the $19,000 level this morning.
The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, continued its bear run, declining below the $1,300 level.
Other popular crypto coins, including Solana SOL/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD, also traded in red this morning.
Quant QNT/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while XRP XRP/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.
At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap fell to $914.70 billion, recording a 24-hour decline of 5.9%. BTC was trading lower by around 7.1% to $18,756, while ETH fell by around 7.4% to $1,281 on Wednesday.
Investors are now awaiting earnings results from Cintas Corporation CTAS, Paychex, Inc. PAYX and Thor Industries, Inc. THO, scheduled for release today.
Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:
Gainers
- Quant QNT/USD
Price: $138.35
24-hour gain: 12%
- Reserve Rights RSR/USD
Price: $0.008424
24-hour gain: 10.4%
- Celsius CEL/USD
Price: $1.53
24-hour gain: 1.7%
- STEPN GMT/USD
Price: $0.6915
24-hour gain: 0.7%
- Pax Dollar USDP/USD
Price: $0.9997
24-hour gain: 0.1%
Losers
- XRP XRP/USD
Price: $0.423
24-hour drop: 11.8%
- Zcash ZEC/USD
Price: $54.21
24-hour drop: 10.9%
- Neo NEO/USD
Price: $8.42
24-hour drop: 10.4%
- Terra Classic LUNC/USD
Price: $0.0002643
24-hour drop: 10.2%
- Lido DAO LDO/USD
Price $1.55
24-hour drop: 9.9%
