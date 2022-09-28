ñol

Bitcoin Dips Below $19,000; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Wednesday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 28, 2022 4:31 AM | 2 min read
Bitcoin Dips Below $19,000; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Wednesday

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, traded lower, dropping below the $19,000 level this morning.

The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, continued its bear run, declining below the $1,300 level.

Other popular crypto coins, including Solana SOL/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD, also traded in red this morning.

Quant QNT/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while XRP XRP/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap fell to $914.70 billion, recording a 24-hour decline of 5.9%. BTC was trading lower by around 7.1% to $18,756, while ETH fell by around 7.4% to $1,281 on Wednesday.

Investors are now awaiting earnings results from Cintas Corporation CTAS, Paychex, Inc. PAYX and Thor Industries, Inc. THO, scheduled for release today.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:


Gainers

  • Quant QNT/USD

Price: $138.35
24-hour gain: 12%

  • Reserve Rights RSR/USD

Price: $0.008424
24-hour gain: 10.4%

  • Celsius CEL/USD

Price: $1.53
24-hour gain: 1.7%

  • STEPN GMT/USD

Price: $0.6915
24-hour gain: 0.7%

  • Pax Dollar USDP/USD

Price: $0.9997
24-hour gain: 0.1%


Losers

  • XRP XRP/USD

Price: $0.423
24-hour drop: 11.8%

  • Zcash ZEC/USD

Price: $54.21
24-hour drop: 10.9%

  • Neo NEO/USD

Price: $8.42
24-hour drop: 10.4%

  • Terra Classic LUNC/USD

Price: $0.0002643
24-hour drop: 10.2%

  • Lido DAO LDO/USD

Price $1.55
24-hour drop: 9.9%

