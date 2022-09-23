Ethereum Rises Above This Major Level, Here Are Other Crypto Movers That Should Be On Your Radar Today

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, showed some recovery signs, climbing above the $19,000 level this morning after the US Federal Reserve, on Wednesday, raised interest rates by 75 bps.

The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, meanwhile, rose past the $1,300 mark following the Merge last week.

Other popular crypto coins, including Solana SOL/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD, traded higher this morning.

XRP XRP/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Lido DAO LDO/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $944.39 billion, recording a 24-hour gain of 2.9%. BTC was trading higher by around 2.1% to $19,255, while ETH rose by around 4.5% to $1,335 on Friday.

Investors are now awaiting earnings results from Accenture plc ACN, Huize Holding Limited HUIZ and InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. INM, scheduled for release today.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:



Gainers

XRP XRP/USD

Price: $0.528

24-hour gain: 25.1%

Cronos CRO/USD

Price: $0.1189

24-hour gain: 13.6%

Chiliz CHZ/USD

Price $0.2751

24-hour gain: 12.8%

Stellar XLM/USD

Price: $0.1293

24-hour gain: 12%

Compound COMP/USD

Price: $61.16

24-hour gain: 11.8%



Losers

Lido DAO LDO/USD

Price: $1.79

24-hour drop: 4.2%

Terra Classic LUNC/USD

Price: $0.0002734

24-hour drop: 3.8%

Helium HNT/USD

Price: $4.65

24-hour drop: 2.8%

Ravencoin RVN/USD

Price: $0.03992

24-hour drop: 2.2%

Celsius CEL/USD

Price: $1.58

24-hour drop: 1.2%