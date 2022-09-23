Ethereum Rises Above This Major Level, Here Are Other Crypto Movers That Should Be On Your Radar Today

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, showed some recovery signs, climbing above the $19,000 level this morning after the US Federal Reserve, on Wednesday, raised interest rates by 75 bps.
The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, meanwhile, rose past the $1,300 mark following the Merge last week.
Other popular crypto coins, including Solana SOL/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD, traded higher this morning.
XRP XRP/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Lido DAO LDO/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.
At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $944.39 billion, recording a 24-hour gain of 2.9%. BTC was trading higher by around 2.1% to $19,255, while ETH rose by around 4.5% to $1,335 on Friday.
Investors are now awaiting earnings results from Accenture plc ACN, Huize Holding Limited HUIZ and InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. INM, scheduled for release today.
Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:
Gainers
- XRP XRP/USD
Price: $0.528
24-hour gain: 25.1%
- Cronos CRO/USD
Price: $0.1189
24-hour gain: 13.6%
- Chiliz CHZ/USD
Price $0.2751
24-hour gain: 12.8%
- Stellar XLM/USD
Price: $0.1293
24-hour gain: 12%
- Compound COMP/USD
Price: $61.16
24-hour gain: 11.8%
Losers
- Lido DAO LDO/USD
Price: $1.79
24-hour drop: 4.2%
- Terra Classic LUNC/USD
Price: $0.0002734
24-hour drop: 3.8%
- Helium HNT/USD
Price: $4.65
24-hour drop: 2.8%
- Ravencoin RVN/USD
Price: $0.03992
24-hour drop: 2.2%
- Celsius CEL/USD
Price: $1.58
24-hour drop: 1.2%
