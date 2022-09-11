This article was originally published on July 25, 2022.

Robert Kiyosaki, the author of "Rich Dad, Poor Dad," is warning investors about the need to focus on the bond market, which is much larger than the stock market and seeing its "biggest crash since 1788."

The View: The personal finance Guru in a tweet said the "real problem is in the bond market," adding that he foresees a "major crash to come."

US Bond Market crashes. Biggest bond crash since 1788. China’s RE bond market crashing. Over 90 million empty condos in China. Bond markets bigger than stock market. I am buying more gold, silver now,and waiting for Bitcoin to go lower. — therealkiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) July 22, 2022

FYI. LOSERS watching stock market. Real problem is in bond market. Bond market 40 times larger than stock market. Please pay attention to bonds, not stocks. Major crash to come. Take care. — therealkiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) July 22, 2022

Kiyosaki had earlier warned inflation could lead to depression, and foreclosures are up 700% compared to last year.

Why It Matters: Bond markets, historically, have reacted negatively to interest rate hike news. In times of excessive market panic, Gold has been a life-saver as funds are diverted to the safe-haven asset. If there is a recession in the U.S. and stocks continue to remain under pressure in the medium term, the yellow metal could provide some relief.

Kiyosaki said he is buying more Gold and Silver and is waiting for Bitcoin BTC/USD prices to fall further.

Photo: Created with an image from Gage Skidmore via Wikimedia