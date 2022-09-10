Dogecoin DOGE/USD co-founder Jackson Palmer doesn’t think his fellow co-founder blocking him on Twitter IncTWTR was ill-intended.

What Happened: In a recent interview with Business Insider, Palmer said the reason that Billy Markus blocked him was likely due to an auto-blocking script that Markus runs.

“There were a couple of things that he and I disagreed with, or I disagreed with him on Twitter and I don't know exactly why he blocked me on Twitter,” said Palmer.

"He also runs a bunch of these auto-blocking scripts, where he's blocked like over 100,000 people because he'll click a thing that's like 'block everybody that's liked this post.'"

According to Palmer, one of the tweets he liked may have put him in the category that the auto blocking-script identified.

“I think I probably got caught in one of those because I liked something that was maybe anti-crypto or anti-Elon,” said Palmer.

Earlier this year, Palmer called the Tesla Inc TSLA/USD CEO a “grifter” who sells a vision without knowing he can deliver what he promises.

Musk responded by called Palmer a “tool” and said that the Dogecoin creator falsely claimed a piece of code he wrote could get rid of Twitter bots.

Palmer said he has since made a conscious effort not to talk about Musk because “it’s not worth it.”

Price Action: At press time, DOGE was trading at $0.064, up 1.02% in the last 24 hours, as per data from Benzinga Pro.