Palmer Says Fellow Dogecoin Founder Likely Blocked Him On Twitter Because He Liked Something Anti-Elon Musk

by Samyuktha Sriram, Benzinga Staff Writer 
September 10, 2022 4:40 PM | 1 min read

Dogecoin DOGE/USD co-founder Jackson Palmer doesn’t think his fellow co-founder blocking him on Twitter IncTWTR was ill-intended. 

What Happened: In a recent interview with Business Insider, Palmer said the reason that Billy Markus blocked him was likely due to an auto-blocking script that Markus runs.

“There were a couple of things that he and I disagreed with, or I disagreed with him on Twitter and I don't know exactly why he blocked me on Twitter,” said Palmer.

"He also runs a bunch of these auto-blocking scripts, where he's blocked like over 100,000 people because he'll click a thing that's like 'block everybody that's liked this post.'"

According to Palmer, one of the tweets he liked may have put him in the category that the auto blocking-script identified.

“I think I probably got caught in one of those because I liked something that was maybe anti-crypto or anti-Elon,” said Palmer. 

Earlier this year, Palmer called the Tesla Inc TSLA/USD CEO a “grifter” who sells a vision without knowing he can deliver what he promises.

Musk responded by called Palmer a “tool” and said that the Dogecoin creator falsely claimed a piece of code he wrote could get rid of Twitter bots.

Palmer said he has since made a conscious effort not to talk about Musk because “it’s not worth it.”

See Also: IS DOGECOIN A GOOD BUY?

Price Action: At press time, DOGE was trading at $0.064, up 1.02% in the last 24 hours, as per data from Benzinga Pro.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: CryptocurrencyNewsMarkets

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month