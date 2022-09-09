ñol

Shiba Inu's Price Increased More Than 7% Within 24 hours

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 9, 2022 10:21 AM | 1 min read
Shiba Inu's Price Increased More Than 7% Within 24 hours

Shiba Inu's SHIB/USD price has increased 7.04% over the past 24 hours to $0.000013. Over the past week, SHIB has experienced an uptick of over 6.0%, moving from $0.000012 to its current price.

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Shiba Inu over the past 24 hours (left) to its price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are Bollinger Bands, measuring the volatility for both the daily and weekly price movements. The wider the bands are, or the larger the gray area is at any given moment, the larger the volatility.

Shiba Inu's trading volume has climbed 162.0% over the past week, moving in tandem, directionally, with the overall circulating supply of the coin, which has increased 0.08%. This brings the circulating supply to 589.38 trillion. According to our data, the current market cap ranking for SHIB is #12 at $7.66 billion.

Powered by CoinGecko API

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

