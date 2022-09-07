Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, tumbled below the $19,000 level this morning, recording around three-month low.

The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, which was recording gains over the previous few days due to the Merge, also recorded losses, falling below the $1,600 mark on Wednesday.

Other popular crypto coins, including Dogecoin DOGE/USD, Solana SOL/USD and Ripple XRP/USD, also traded in red this morning.

Helium HNT/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Ethereum Classic ETC/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap fell to $938.12 billion, recording a 24-hour decline of 5.6%. BTC was trading lower by around 5.2% to $18,760, while ETH dipped by around 8.3% to $1,515 on Wednesday.

Investors are now awaiting earnings results from NIO Inc. NIO, Casey's General Stores, Inc. CASY and GameStop Corp. GME, scheduled for release today.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:



Gainers

Helium HNT/USD

Price: $3.86

24-hour gain: 1.4%

UNUS SED LEO LEO/USD

Price: $5.12

24-hour gain: 1.1%



Losers

Ethereum Classic ETC/USD

Price: $33.88

24-hour drop: 16.1%

Lido DAO LDO/USD

Price: $1.84

24-hour drop: 14.8%

Nexo NEXO/USD

Price: $0.8458

24-hour drop: 13.5%

Curve DAO Token CRV/USD

Price: $1.03

24-hour drop: 13.1%

Bitcoin Gold BTG/USD

Price: $22.33

24-hour drop: 12.4%

Enjin Coin ENJ/USD

Price: $22.33

24-hour drop: 12.4%

Uniswap UNI/USD

Price: $5.83

24-hour drop: 11.3%

Compound COMP/USD

Price: $44.53

24-hour drop: 11.2%