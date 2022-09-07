Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, tumbled below the $19,000 level this morning, recording around three-month low.
The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, which was recording gains over the previous few days due to the Merge, also recorded losses, falling below the $1,600 mark on Wednesday.
Other popular crypto coins, including Dogecoin DOGE/USD, Solana SOL/USD and Ripple XRP/USD, also traded in red this morning.
Helium HNT/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Ethereum Classic ETC/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.
At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap fell to $938.12 billion, recording a 24-hour decline of 5.6%. BTC was trading lower by around 5.2% to $18,760, while ETH dipped by around 8.3% to $1,515 on Wednesday.
Investors are now awaiting earnings results from NIO Inc. NIO, Casey's General Stores, Inc. CASY and GameStop Corp. GME, scheduled for release today.
Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:
Gainers
- Helium HNT/USD
Price: $3.86
24-hour gain: 1.4%
- UNUS SED LEO LEO/USD
Price: $5.12
24-hour gain: 1.1%
Losers
- Ethereum Classic ETC/USD
Price: $33.88
24-hour drop: 16.1%
- Lido DAO LDO/USD
Price: $1.84
24-hour drop: 14.8%
- Nexo NEXO/USD
Price: $0.8458
24-hour drop: 13.5%
- Curve DAO Token CRV/USD
Price: $1.03
24-hour drop: 13.1%
- Bitcoin Gold BTG/USD
Price: $22.33
24-hour drop: 12.4%
- Enjin Coin ENJ/USD
Price: $22.33
24-hour drop: 12.4%
- Uniswap UNI/USD
Price: $5.83
24-hour drop: 11.3%
- Compound COMP/USD
Price: $44.53
24-hour drop: 11.2%
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month