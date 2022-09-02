Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most-valued cryptocurrency, managed to remain above the $20,000 level this morning on Friday.
The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, meanwhile, traded higher, inching toward the $1,600 mark.
Other popular crypto coins, including Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Ripple XRP/USD, also traded higher this morning.
Celsius CEL/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while UNUS SED LEO LEO/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.
At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $984.55 billion, recording a 24-hour gain of 0.9%. BTC was trading higher by around 0.3% to $20,093, while ETH rose by around 2.2% to $1,585 on Friday.
Investors are now awaiting earnings results from Global Blue Group Holding AG GB, scheduled for release today.
Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:
Gainers
- Celsius CEL/USD
Price: $1.55
24-hour gain: 34.45%
- TerraClassicUSD USTC/USD
Price: $0.03607
24-hour gain: 13.6%
- EOS EOS/USD
Price: $1.54
24-hour gain: 12.3%
- Decred DCR/USD
Price: $30.20
24-hour gain: 7.7%
- Chiliz CHZ/USD
Price: $0.2205
24-hour gain: 6.7%
Losers
- UNUS SED LEO LEO/USD
Price: $5.41
24-hour drop: 7.2%
- Synthetix SNX/USD
Price: $2.96
24-hour drop: 4.4%
- Helium HNT/USD
Price: $4.87
24-hour drop: 3.8%
- Nexo NEXO/USD
Price: $1.06
24-hour drop: 2.5%
- eCash XEC/USD
Price: $0.00004626
24-hour drop: 2.2%
