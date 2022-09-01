Laika's Mission And The Conspiracy Surrounding It

Decentralized investments are swiftly growing as a safer, more transparent, and alternative means to traditional financial services. It creates a more open, reliable, and easily reachable financial system. Decentralized finance is secured by blockchain technology, thus promoting anonymity and ownership, reducing the risk of fraud, corruption, and mishandling of assets. Additionally, it makes it further cost-effective and efficient to manage finances, with no more hefty overdraft fees, negligible transfer fees, and no waiting on banking hours for a transaction to be certified.

$Laika (ERC20 token) is a community-run cryptocurrency project named in memory of an IRL dog raised on the hard streets of the USSR in the late ‘50s. The stray mongrel was selected to be the occupant of the soviet spacecraft Sputnik 2 and was sent into space to orbit the earth. Being the first ever animal in space, there was no planned capacity for Laika's recovery and survival; thus, she died from overheating and suffocation hours into the flight.

Laika has inspired hope in her previous life as a symbol of exploration, sacrifice, and courage. A small monument has since been built in her honor, depicting the small pup on top of a rocket. "We choose to honor Laika in our way by reincarnating her into a cryptocurrency coin launched on the Ethereum blockchain and sending her to the moon," one of the project managers shares.

Primarily, $Laika was revealed through a viral Medium article posted anonymously on July 30 — the author referred to himself as @RetiredNobody. They illustrated a crypto space unlike the one we have grown to love; an area rife with scammers looking to take advantage of the hype behind the various crypto seasons mentioned in the article, e.g., meme coins, Launchpad, the metaverse, NFTs, etc.

The report gave its readers an in-depth view into the minds of serial schemers and their uninspired marketing techniques used to manipulate retail investors. It detailed three critical lessons for readers and future investors. First, avoid centralization and worshiping founders as gods—it always ends badly. The second lesson is that a founder's true worth is reflected by their project's long-term performance, and thirdly, they informed them that coins do not scam people, but founders do.

$Laika was created with the vision of exposing scammers, so the founder faced extreme hate. However, they were motivated by creating consulted and informed retail investors by sharing the truth. The #LaikaArmy is the community presently running $Laika. Their role is to dictate and determine the project's future, taking the necessary steps to reach new goals and milestones.

$Laika is about spreading awareness to retail investors about the dangers and typical marketing schemes used to promote projects. It also encourages investors to do more research, become better informed, and to better protect their crypto assets. "Here's to Laika, the unwanted, undesirable, kicked to the curb canine that, in spite of all her misfortune, ended up being the hero we not necessarily deserved but needed. We believe in the power of community and stories, and our token is worthy of achieving highs of over $1 billion market cap," says an investor.

There is an ongoing campaign to ensure that Elon Musk acknowledges Laika as the first dog in space and for him to name one of his SpaceX rocket ships 'Laika' in her memory.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.