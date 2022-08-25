Ogami Conquest - A New MOBA P2E Game

With such a variety of games on the market a MOBA P2E game definitely stands out. A soon-to-be-released project by the name of Ogami Conquest seeks to revolutionize the P2E market with its well-thought-out process of development.

Ogami Conquest is the first sandbox MOBA game that uses NFTs as playable and reproducible characters and is backed by a $OGM token, giving players true ownership of their NFTs, making each character the property of the players. Ogami Conquest is introducing a new management model that wants to bridge the gap between players and developers.

One of the key reasons why Ogami Conquest is so promising is that its gameplay mechanics are largely similar to such MOBA mastodon as League of Legends.

Obviously, for many players who played LoL just for fun, it's twice as fun to plunge into similar gameplay as an NFT game, where you can also earn money.

The goal of the game: destroy the enemy base and protect your own. The number of players: 3 to 5 for each team. The higher you are on the leaderboard, the bigger the reward.

Ogami Mage at a glance

A collection of 5,000 NFTs with ecosystem benefits: staking, AirDrop, early access, etc. 38,000,000 $OGM - that's how much is set aside to reward players.

The NFT public mint was on August 21, 2022.

Careful study of the other game project’s errors in the market led to the creation of thoughtful tokenomics, which will allow players to play at their own pace without the pressure and fear of losing.

Ogami Conquest is a product of Frei Studios, Dubai, UAE based. The company is presented by a very organized and dynamic team including 10 professionals in different fields: from Unity developers and blockchain specialists to illustrators and 3D artists. Goal-oriented approach and passion for games resulted in impressive collaboration with Polygon and several successful fund-raising rounds. with a lot more in the future!

