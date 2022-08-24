Major cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc COIN announced that payments giant PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL has joined its TRUST network.
What Happened: Coinbase said on Tuesday that the addition of PayPal to the TRUST network marked another milestone in the network’s journey to becoming an industry-standard solution for compliance.
TRUST or the Travel Rule Universal Solution Technology network is an industry-driven solution created by leading cryptocurrency exchanges to ensure compliance with the Travel Rule.
The Travel Rule was introduced by the Financial Action Task Force requiring financial institutions, including digital currency service providers, to share some basic customer information when sending funds to other financial institutions.
The TRUST network lets cryptocurrency exchanges and digital custody solutions securely send information legally required by the Travel Rule.
“The core goal in designing TRUST was to achieve top-tier compliance with the Travel Rule, while fully honoring customers’ expectations over how their information is handled,” said Coinbase in a blog post introducing the initiative earlier this year.
So far, there are 38 companies that are part of the TRUST network, including crypto exchanges Gemini, Kraken and Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD.
Under the FATF’s updated guidelines, even DeFi protocol’s native tokens and NFTs may fall under their purview in certain cases.
See Also: IS REGULATION BAD FOR CRYPTO?
Price Action: The crypto market saw a 2.32% rise over 24 hours to $1.04 trillion. At press time, BitcoinBTC/USD was trading at $21,535 and Ethereum ETH/USD was trading at $1,661.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.