Bitcoin Hovers Above This Major Level; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Monday

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, dropped to a three-week low during the weekend, but traded slightly higher this morning.

The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, also traded slightly higher, inching toward the $1,600 mark this morning.

Other popular crypto coins, including Ripple XRP/USD and Solana SOL/USD, also traded in green this morning.

EOS EOS/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Celsius CEL/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $1.02 trillion, recording a 24-hour gain of 1.2%. BTC was trading higher by around 1.1% to $21,430, while ETH rose by around 1% to $1,598 on Friday.

Investors are now awaiting earnings results from Palo Alto Networks, Inc. PANW and Zoom Video Communications, Inc. ZM, scheduled for release today.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:



Gainers

EOS EOS/USD

Price: $1.51

24-hour gain: 8.3%

Synthetix SNX/USD

Price: $2.99

24-hour gain: 7.7%

Lido DAO LDO/USD

Price: $1.98

24-hour gain: 5.8%

Nexo NEXO/USD

Price: $0.9201

24-hour gain: 4.8%

Aave AAVE/USD

Price: $86.43

24-hour gain: 4.8%

Losers

Celsius CEL/USD

Price: $2.19

24-hour drop: 12.5%

XDC Network XDC/USD

Price: $0.03047

24-hour drop: 3.8%

Decred DCR/USD

Price: $28.62

24-hour drop: 2.8%

Trust Wallet Token TWT/USD

Price: $1.06

24-hour drop: 1.6%

Chiliz CHZ/USD

Price: $0.1896

24-hour drop: 0.6%