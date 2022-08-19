Build Scalable Blockchain Applications With JavaScript With The Lisk SDK

Blockchain has seemingly disrupted much of the digital ecosystem.

Initially developed for Bitcoin BTC/USD, blockchain’s security and adaptability have attracted interest in the banking and finance, healthcare, medicine, agriculture sectors and many more.

Some of the world’s biggest companies in the world, including IBM Corp. IBM, Microsoft Corp. MSFT, Oracle Corp. ORCL and Intel Corp. INTC are implementing blockchain into their business plans.

Although blockchain development is one of the most sought-after skills of the century, becoming a blockchain developer can be easier said than done.

You have to spend countless hours understanding how blockchain architecture works and learn some of the hardest coding languages like Golang, Rust or Solidity. Lisk, a blockchain technology platform, aims to transform the blockchain development process with its blockchain development platform.

What Is Lisk?

Lisk reports that its blockchain development platform enables developers, or any blockchain enthusiast, to develop their own blockchain applications by leveraging the company’s software development kit (SDK).

These blockchain applications are built on Lisk’s own blockchain network and cryptocurrency (LSK). Lisk’s plans include having developers expand its blockchain applications use cases by bringing in sidechains to its mainnet.

Lisk Software Development Kit

The Lisk SDK, allows developers to easily build blockchain applications compatible with the Lisk protocol in JavaScript. JavaScript is the third most used programming language in the world, according to the The PYPL Popularity of Programming Language (PYPL) Index, at the time of writing.

Lisk says its SDK is designed to provide developers with the ability to extend the SDK in order to meet a wide range of blockchain use cases, providing further utility in addition to Lisk’s impressive suite of features. Developers can easily create DAOs, DeFi, NFTs, Stablecoins, Smart contracts, Blockchain bridges and many other applications.

What More Can You Do With Lisk?

Lisk is currently developing what it calls the Lisk Platform to facilitate interoperability between all application-specific blockchain in the network. The platform will enable developers to build scalable autonomous and flexible applications on sidechains.

Lisk says that once the project is complete, developers will be able to deploy their own sidechains and scale their blockchain applications and provide lower transaction fees and greater transactions per second (TPS).

Lisk Core

Lisk Core is the implementation of the Lisk protocol. Lisk Core enables operators to configure and run a blockchain server commonly known as a node. A node is what connects the operator to the Lisk network and grants access to contribute to the network.

Lisk Desktop

For those looking to interact with the Lisk blockchain application platform on desktop devices, Lisk Desktop is the go-to wallet. Lisk Desktop offers the ability to interact with the Lisk network and provides an interactive wallet for sending and receiving LSK tokens.

Lisk Desktop also has a blockchain explorer and network monitor. It also can be used for blockchain governance for delegate voting. Lisk Desktop is available on Windows, Mac and Linux operating systems.

Lisk Mobile

Similar to Lisk Desktop is Lisk Mobile — an application providing users with functionalities for interacting with the Lisk network via hand-held devices. Users have access to essential features available on desktop devices, including sending and receiving LSK tokens as well as the ability for biometric logins.

Lisk Service

Lisk Service, a service layer between a user interface (UI) and a blockchain application created with the Lisk SDK. Lisk Service’s main focus is to offer data to clients that use UI platforms such as Lisk Desktop and Lisk Mobile. Lisk is using this to provide HTTP application programming interface (API) that is used to build powerful wallets and UIs for blockchain applications developed using the Lisk SDK.

Lisk Improvement Proposals (LIPs)

Last on the list are Lisk Improvement Proposals (LIPs). While LIPs are not technically a Lisk product, they do help to improve the Lisk product suite by offering the Lisk community an opportunity to weigh in on product development. LIPs is a proposal system that allows transparent and open discussion on how the Lisk network is developed. Lisk reports that the LIPs are documents that are open to voting and follow the traditional blockchain improvement proposal (BIP) initiated by Bitcoin in 2011.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Featured Photo from GuerrillaBuzz Crypto PR on Unsplash