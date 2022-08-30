Although it might seem counterintuitive, crypto losses can technically help you save money.

The IRS treats cryptocurrencies as property rather than currency and investors incur standard capital gains and losses on their trades.

The IRS permits taxpayers to use losses in crypto investments, as well as stocks and other investments, to offset gains. Not only can you use crypto losses to fully offset any gains you might have made in stocks or other trades, but if you lose more than you gain in a year, you can deduct up to $3,000 against your taxable income. If you lose more than $3,000, it can even be carried forward every year until you die to offset gains in future years. Long story short, crypto losses don’t have to be all bad, they can be put to work for you.

All of this said, you do have to sell the cryptocurrency to take the capital loss — even if its value has dropped on paper.

The ability to use losses to offset gains is something crypto investors might want to consider taking advantage of now that the market has entered what’s known in the industry as a crypto winter.

Crypto winter is when prices contract and remain low for an extended period. High inflation has caused the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates, which arguably has a big impact on crypto.

The crypto market has declined 50% since last November, falling from $3 trillion to less than $1 trillion in June, according to data site CoinMarket Cap.

Crypto winters usually start when there’s a big selloff from the all-time high in the price of Bitcoin BTC/USD, which hit a 52-week high of $68,990 last November before nosediving.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.