Martin Shkreli Inu Token Tanks 95% As 'Pharma Bro' Accused Of Crypto Rug Pull

“Pharma Bro” Martin Shkreli has been accused of selling over 160 billion Martin Shkreli Inu MSI/USD tokens, sending the price down 95% in just over 24 hours.
What Happened: Shkreli launched the Ethereum ETH/USD-based MSI token tied to his Web3 project “Druglike” in July. A wallet associated with Shkreli was caught dumping 162 billion tokens on the market on Friday, according to blockchain data from Etherscan first reported by Bloomberg.
When Shkreli was questioned about the transfer on Discord, he claimed that he had “been hacked.”
He says he was hacked? https://t.co/fhecZDo07M— Hack-G (@Hack_G1) August 12, 2022
Market participants familiar with rug pulls were skeptical of his claims, given that most scammers use the same excuse when they stand accused of rug pulls.
See Also: How To Spot A Crypto Scam
A rug pull is a scenario that occurs when the token’s creators lure users into investing in their crypto token, only to later pull liquidity and disappear with the investors' funds. A report from Chainalysis estimated that over $2.8 billion worth of crypto was stolen from rug pull victims in 2021 alone.
“This is the most shocking thing since squid game token,” Dogecoin DOGE/USD co-creator Billy Markus commented, seemingly in a sarcastic manner.
Shkreli faced a significant amount of public outrage after he hiked the price of the lifesaving drug Daraprim by 5000%. However, the former hedge fund manager was sentenced to seven years in prison on a separate charge of securities fraud. He was released from his sentence early this May.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.