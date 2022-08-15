Crypto Giant Galaxy Digital Ditches Billion Dollar BitGo Buyout As Losses Tripled And Terms Weren't Met

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd BRPHF shares traded lower by 2.8% on Monday after the company announced it has scrapped a major acquisition deal.
What Happened? Galaxy Digital announced it is terminating its acquisition deal for BitGo after the company failed to deliver audited financial statements for 2021.
Related Link: Did Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz Get His Terra (LUNA) Tattoo Removed Following Crypto Collapse?
Why It's Important: In May 2021, Galaxy Digital announced a $1.2 billion buyout of crypto custody firm BitGo, a deal that the Wall Street Journal reported at the time was the first $1 billion deal in the cryptocurrency industry.
More than a year after the deal was announced, Galaxy Digital has officially terminated the agreement. In a press release, Galaxy said it remains focused on its reorganization as a Delaware-based company and its subsequent uplisting to the Nasdaq.
"We are committed to continuing our process to list in the U.S. and providing our clients with a prime solution that truly makes Galaxy a one-stop shop for institutions," CEO Mike Novogratz said in a statement.
Related Link: Why Bitcoin Prices Are Higher Following July CPI Inflation Reading
Galaxy Digital has been hit hard by 2022's "crypto winter," and its Canadian shares are down 60.9% in the past year. Earlier this month, Galaxy reported its net losses more than tripled in the second quarter to $554.7 million.
Galaxy Digital was an early backer of Terra and its cryptocurrency Luna LUNA/USD and algorithmic stablecoin TerraUSD UST/USD, both of which completely collapsed earlier this year. Novogratz famously got a Luna-themed wolf tattoo on his arm just prior to the crypto's meltdown.
Benzinga's Take: It's likely Galaxy Digital was looking for an excuse to abandon its large BitGo deal, given BitGo's assets are probably not worth today nearly what they were when the deal was announced. In addition, Galaxy Digital has plenty on its plate with its upcoming Nasdaq uplisting.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.