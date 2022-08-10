Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn Launches Crypto Credit Scoring Platform

Reality TV star Christine Quinn, known for her role on Netflix Inc’s NFLX Selling Sunset, has launched a new product for the crypto-elite.

What Happened: Quinn and her husband Christian Dumontet have launched a crypto credit scoring system called RealScore for those dealing in luxury real-estate, TechCrunch reported on Tuesday.

Quinn and Dumontet’s brokerage RealOpen is targeted at high-net-worth individuals looking to buy luxury real estate using cryptocurrency. RealScore will reportedly serve as a tool for buyers and sellers in a transaction to assess the strength of an offer, based on the mix of tokens used and by predictinf the underlying tokens’ volatility.

“Crypto whales who hold a significant portion of their wealth in digital currency prefer to move fast in business, and buying property is no exception,” said Quinn to TechCrunch.

Seeing as buyers need to pay sellers in cash, they will have to convert their crypto holdings into U.S. dollars before closing a transaction. However, often these individuals cannot afford to wait until the last minute to liquidate funds.

RealScore’s analytics will let users determine when to extend an offer and the ideal crypto asset mix it should comprise of.

The company can facilitate transactions in all cryptocurrencies, said Dumontet, who noted that Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD and stablecoins are the most popular choices.