ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
BTC/USD
%
ETH/USD
%
ADA/USD
%
DOGE/USD
%
XRP/USD
%
SOL/USD
%
DOT/USD
%
UNI/USD
%
LTC/USD
%
AVAX/USD
%
LINK/USD
%
GRT/USD
%
XLM/USD
%
MATIC/USD
%
AXS/USD
%
FIL/USD
%
VET/USD
%
ATOM/USD
%
Powered bycrypto.com

Bitcoin Remains Above This Major Level, Here Are Other Crypto Movers That Should Be On Your Radar

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
August 4, 2022 2:18 AM | 2 min read

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, traded slightly higher on Thursday, and managed to remain above the $23,000 level.

However, Ethereum ETH/USD, the second-most valued cryptocurrency, continued its bull run with the crypto staying above the $1,600 mark for the second day in a row.

Other popular crypto coins, including Solana SOL/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD also recorded slight gains today.

Optimism OP/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Cronos CRO/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $1.08 trillion, recording a 24-hour increase of 1.8%. BTC was trading higher by around 0.9% to $23,069, while ETH gained around 1.8% to $1,647 on Thursday.

Investors are now awaiting earnings results from eBay Inc. EBAY, Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA, Eli Lilly and Company LLY and Block, Inc. SQ, scheduled for release today.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:

Gainers

 

  • Optimism OP/USD

 

Price: $2.07
24-hour gain: 24.4%

  • Lido DAO LDO/USD

 

Price: $2.64
24-hour gain: 15.5%

  • ApeCoin APE/USD

 

Price: $7.59
24-hour gain: 9.6%

  • Fantom FTM/USD

 

Price: $0.3622
24-hour gain: 8.9%

  • NEAR Protocol NEAR/USD

 

Price: $4.65
24-hour gain: 8.6%

 

Losers

  • Cronos CRO/USD

 

Price: $0.1458
24-hour drop: 3%

  • Qtum QTUM/USD

 

Price: $4.01
24-hour drop: 1.1%

  • Bitcoin Gold BTG/USD

 

Price: $29.58
24-hour drop: 0.8%

  • Fei USD FEI/USD

 

Price: $0.9833
24-hour drop: 0.5%

  • Monero XMR/USD

 

Price: $161.98
24-hour drop: 0.5%

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BitcoinCrypto MoversTop GainersCryptocurrencyEarningsLong IdeasNewsPre-Market OutlookMarketsMoversTrading Ideas

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month