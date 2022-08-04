Bitcoin Remains Above This Major Level, Here Are Other Crypto Movers That Should Be On Your Radar

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, traded slightly higher on Thursday, and managed to remain above the $23,000 level.

However, Ethereum ETH/USD, the second-most valued cryptocurrency, continued its bull run with the crypto staying above the $1,600 mark for the second day in a row.

Other popular crypto coins, including Solana SOL/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD also recorded slight gains today.

Optimism OP/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Cronos CRO/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $1.08 trillion, recording a 24-hour increase of 1.8%. BTC was trading higher by around 0.9% to $23,069, while ETH gained around 1.8% to $1,647 on Thursday.

Investors are now awaiting earnings results from eBay Inc. EBAY, Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA, Eli Lilly and Company LLY and Block, Inc. SQ, scheduled for release today.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:

Gainers

Optimism OP/USD

Price: $2.07

24-hour gain: 24.4%

Lido DAO LDO/USD

Price: $2.64

24-hour gain: 15.5%

ApeCoin APE/USD

Price: $7.59

24-hour gain: 9.6%

Fantom FTM/USD

Price: $0.3622

24-hour gain: 8.9%

NEAR Protocol NEAR/USD

Price: $4.65

24-hour gain: 8.6%

Losers

Cronos CRO/USD

Price: $0.1458

24-hour drop: 3%

Qtum QTUM/USD

Price: $4.01

24-hour drop: 1.1%

Bitcoin Gold BTG/USD

Price: $29.58

24-hour drop: 0.8%

Fei USD FEI/USD

Price: $0.9833

24-hour drop: 0.5%

Monero XMR/USD

Price: $161.98

24-hour drop: 0.5%