Developers behind meme coin Shiba Inu SHIB/USD have revealed the name of the upcoming Shiba Inu collectible card game – Shiba Eternity.

What Happened: In an update on Twitter, developers announced that they are working with Australian game developer PlaySide Studios to release the Shiba Eternity game on both the Apple Inc AAPL App Store and Alphabet Inc GOOGL GOOG Play Store.

We are proud to reveal the name of the Shib CCG game, Shiba Eternity™!



We are working alongside @PlaysideStudios on a testing schedule and exciting release!



The game will be available in both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.



Game on #ShibArmy with #ShibaEternity! pic.twitter.com/iJnyMUVZWb — Shib (@Shibtoken) August 2, 2022

Last month, Shiba Inu launched a new rewards token “TREAT,” which would reportedly also be used in the blockchain version of the Shiba Eternity card game.

To commemorate the meme coin's birthday on Tuesday, Shiba Inu’s lead developer Shytoshi Kusama unveiled two cards that will be part of the Shiba Eternity card game.

And with that said, may we add an Ancestral Blessing to the #ShibArmy on this birthday and a moment of silence for those who Sold Early. #collectiblecardgame #ios #android #Shiba https://t.co/jn9H55Y9Rr pic.twitter.com/fHGZ9FecxU — Shytoshi Kusama™ (@ShytoshiKusama) August 2, 2022

Price Action: At press time, SHIB was trading at $0.00001189, up 2% over the last 24 hours.

The wider crypto markets saw a 1% increase over the last day to $1.06 trillion.

Bitcoin BTC/USD was trading at $22,946, up just 0.27% and Ethereum ETH/USD was trading at $1,628, up 2.85% over the same period.