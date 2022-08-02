A New Country For Bitcoin Mining Officially Opens Its Doors

A new ECOS data center with a capacity of 60 MW has been launched in Armenia. Full state support for the Free Economic Zone provides unique benefits and affordable electricity for mining.

In 2018, the Armenian government entrusted ECOS to create and manage a Free Economic Zone to support the development of high technologies and the blockchain industry in the country. Learn more about FEZ here.

Today, the company maintains more than 250,000 users that use cloud mining and hosting services worldwide, and now you can become a part of the ECOS mining ecosystem! An end-to-end infrastructure was built on the territory of the data center, including a service center, warehouses and regular supplies of spare parts, armed guards and a staff of servicemen located on the territory 24/7.

ECOS data center receives an additional 60 MW of clean, affordable and stable electricity from high-voltage networks, which makes it possible to claim almost 100% up-time electricity.

The new plot can accommodate more than 20,000 mining devices on an area of ​​2.2ha, with the potential to expand to an additional 200MW.

Moreover, the optimal temperature of this region allows to eliminate problems with overheating without additional expenses - the average annual temperature in Hrazdan is 4.8°C.

Also, we have to mention ECOS end-to-end service: The company takes full care and responsibility for the purchase of mining equipment from Bitmain, on behalf of our clients or simply helps to move from other data-centers to ECOS, the company's employees test, install and maintain equipment 24/7 and you can watch and control your assets directly from the mobile app.

This is a really good opportunity to earn passive income with ECOS hosting and manage it with two clicks on your smartphone. Your earnings on mining are not so easy? Let’s check out all the benefits of here.

“We have come a long way from legalizing mining in Armenia to launching our own energy infrastructure that is ready for scaling. We want to offer our partners simplicity in everything: from launching your mining business on our data-center to daily monitoring of the result in the application without leaving your home” — said Ilya Goldberg, managing partner of ECOS. — “Our bundled product is made to serve both institutional and retail clients from any part of the world.”

Armenia patronizes the blockchain / mining sector and has allowed the creation of FEZ with unique conditions such as 0% income tax and 0% VAT, 0% import and export duties, 0% property and real estate taxes for the next 25 years, which allows our partners to receive maximum revenue on capital.

At present days due to the lack of stable and affordable electricity in the world and the constantly changing legal requirements, ECOS services are extremely relevant, the company said.

Crypto winter is coming to an end and now is the best time to start mining. Historically, it is most profitable to invest in cryptocurrencies during such periods. If you have not yet started earning on bitcoin mining, then start now with ECOS hosting!

Image sourced from Shutterstock

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.