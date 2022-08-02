Bitcoin Declines Below This Major Level, Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Tuesday

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, moved lower on Tuesday, with prices dropping below the $23,000 mark.
Along with Bitcoin, mostly other altcoins also traded in the red across the board on Tuesday. The Filecoin FIL/USD token, which was the top gainer on Monday, recorded sharp losses today, reflecting the volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market.
The global cryptocurrency market capitalization also fell further from the $1.10 trillion mark it recorded during the previous week.
Ethereum ETH/USD, the second-biggest cryptocurrency, also recorded losses on Tuesday, moving below the $1,600 mark.
Chiliz CHZ/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Filecoin FIL/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.
At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap fell to $1.05 trillion, recording a 24-hour drop of 3.6%. BTC was trading lower by around 0.5% to $22,910, while ETH fell around 2.1% to $1,588 on Tuesday.
Investors are now awaiting earnings results from Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD, Starbucks Corporation SBUX, BP p.l.c. BP and Caterpillar Inc. CAT, scheduled for release today.
Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:
Gainers
- Chiliz CHZ/USD
Price: $0.1399
24-hour gain: 12.9%
- Cronos CRO/USD
Price: $0.1449
24-hour gain: 5.3%
- Theta Network THETA/USD
Price: $1.43
24-hour gain: 4.9%
- Gala GALA/USD
Price: $0.05984
24-hour gain: 4.8%
- Kava KAVA/USD
Price: $2.01
24-hour gain: 3.4%
Losers
- Filecoin FIL/USD
Price: $8.00
24-hour drop: 20%
- Arweave AR/USD
Price: $13.49
24-hour drop: 12.9%
- Internet Computer ICP/USD
Price: $7.65
24-hour drop: 12.2%
- EOS EOS/USD
Price: $1.18
24-hour drop: 12.1%
- Lido DAO LDO/USD
Price: $1.92
24-hour drop: 11%
