QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
Coinbase Prime Offers Ethereum Staking To US Institutions

by Samyuktha Sriram, Benzinga Staff Writer 
August 1, 2022 10:45 PM | 1 min read

U.S.-based crypto exchange Coinbase Global Inc COIN is expanding its Ethereum ETH/USD staking offering for domestic institutional clients.

What Happened: In a blog post on Monday, Coinbase said that institutions can enjoy an end-to-end staking experience on Coinbase Prime.

Staking provides a way for institutions to earn passive income on their ETH holdings by accumulating yield on staked funds. Clients can initiate staking directly from their Coinbase Prime accounts after creating a wallet and determining the quantity of ETH to be put up for staking. 

As ETH transitions to Proof-of-Stake, validators staking ETH will effectively take over the role of miners in running the network. As such, staking will play a much more important role in Ethereum’s future and rewards from the process could considerably increase. 

Earlier this year, Coinbase said it expects ETH staking yields to rise ahead of 9%-12% APR post the Merge. At press time, yield offered on staking pools had an average reward of 4.08%, as per data from StakingRewards.

Currently, Ethereum staking has a total market cap of $21.5 billion. In a report last year, JPMorgan Chase & Co. estimated that the post-Merge Ethereum 2.0 could create a $40 billion staking industry by the year 2025.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, ETH was trading at $1,605, down 5.33% over 24 hours.

