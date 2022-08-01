Rock Band Muse Releasing Next Album As NFT: What Investors And Fans Should Know

British rock band Muse is launching its ninth studio album on a non-fungible token platform and will offer NFTs of the album.

What Happened: On Aug. 26, 2022, “Will of the People” will be released on Serenade, an eco-friendly NFT platform powered by Polygon MATIC/USD.

The album will be released as an NFT and will be the first-ever release to enter the charts in the United Kingdom and Australia, according to a report from Decrypt.

“All Serenade NFTs are minted on the Polygon (chain), because we value its affordability and eco-friendliness,” Serenade CEO Max Shand told Decrypt. “On Serenade, we bear gas fees on behalf of all users – artists and fans – because we want to replicate the frictionless shopping experience today’s customers are used to, and Polygon allows us to do this at scale.”

Users on Serenade can purchase NFTs with debit and credit cards, along with using existing Ethereum ETH/USD wallets linked to Coinbase Global COIN.

Users do not have to have a crypto wallet in order to purchase the NFTs. After signing up on Serenade, a digital wallet is creating for the user on their behalf by Serenade.

“The fan has the option to store their NFT in their Serenade collection or transfer it to an external wallet of their choice.”

A report from The Guardian states 1,000 copies of “Will of the People” will be available as an NFT. The NFT will cost around $24.50 and include a downloadable version of the album. Buyers of the NFT will have their name permanently recorded on the list of album purchasers.

Related Link: How To Buy Polygon

Why It’s Important: Muse is one of the most popular rock bands in the world, winning the Grammy Award for Best Rock Album in 2011 and 2016.

The band is not new to the world of cryptocurrencies or NFTs, with a prior collection of digital collectibles launched with CryptoKitties in 2020.

“Muse have always had a great appetite for innovation and pushing the boundaries of how they deliver their music to fans, so using this technology to elevate the experience of their new album made a lot of sense,” Shand told Decrypt.

The album could be a milestone for the NFT industry, with Official Charts Company, home of the UK Top 40 charts, making NFT albums eligible for ranking.

Serenade said it is working with other artists to release albums, EPs and singles to fans as NFTs.

Photo: Courtesy of Luis Quintana Barney on flickr