Bitcoin Jumps Further To This Major Level, Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Friday

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, surged above the $24,000 mark on Friday morning as investors digested the Federal Reserve’s rate decision.

The global cryptocurrency market capitalization touched the $1.1 trillion level on Friday after the US central bank raised interest rates by 75 bps on Wednesday.

Ethereum ETH/USD, the second-biggest cryptocurrency, meanwhile, continued its bull run, climbing back above the $1,700 level on Friday.

Optimism OP/USD token was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while UNUS SED LEO LEO/USD recorded the biggest decline.

At the time of writing, the global cryptocurrency market capitalization increased to $1.10 trillion, notching a 24-hour surge of about 4.4%. BTC was trading higher by around 4% to $24,027, while ETH climbed around 5.5% to $1,734 on Thursday.

Investors are now awaiting earnings results from The Procter & Gamble Company PG, Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM and Charter Communications, Inc. CHTR, scheduled for release today.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:

Gainers

Optimism OP/USD

Price: $1.62

24-hour gain: 46%

Ravencoin RVN/USD

Price: $0.04125

24-hour gain: 43.4%

Bitcoin Gold BTG/USD

Price: $34.75

24-hour gain: 29.3%

Ethereum Classic ETC/USD

Price: $42.66

24-hour gain: 28.3%

The Graph GRT/USD

Price: $0.1323

24-hour gain: 20.4%



Losers

UNUS SED LEO LEO/USD

Price: $5.12

24-hour drop: 1.5%

Trust Wallet Token TWT/USD

Price: $0.9767

24-hour drop: 0.6%

Fei USD FEI/USD

Price: $0.9888

24-hour drop: 0.3%

Neutrino USD USDN/USD

Price: $0.9891

24-hour drop: 0.3%

Binance USD BUSD/USD

Price: $0.9989

24-hour drop: 0.2%