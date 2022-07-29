Bitcoin Jumps Further To This Major Level, Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Friday

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, surged above the $24,000 mark on Friday morning as investors digested the Federal Reserve’s rate decision.
The global cryptocurrency market capitalization touched the $1.1 trillion level on Friday after the US central bank raised interest rates by 75 bps on Wednesday.
Ethereum ETH/USD, the second-biggest cryptocurrency, meanwhile, continued its bull run, climbing back above the $1,700 level on Friday.
Optimism OP/USD token was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while UNUS SED LEO LEO/USD recorded the biggest decline.
At the time of writing, the global cryptocurrency market capitalization increased to $1.10 trillion, notching a 24-hour surge of about 4.4%. BTC was trading higher by around 4% to $24,027, while ETH climbed around 5.5% to $1,734 on Thursday.
Investors are now awaiting earnings results from The Procter & Gamble Company PG, Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM and Charter Communications, Inc. CHTR, scheduled for release today.
Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:
Gainers
- Optimism OP/USD
Price: $1.62
24-hour gain: 46%
- Ravencoin RVN/USD
Price: $0.04125
24-hour gain: 43.4%
- Bitcoin Gold BTG/USD
Price: $34.75
24-hour gain: 29.3%
- Ethereum Classic ETC/USD
Price: $42.66
24-hour gain: 28.3%
- The Graph GRT/USD
Price: $0.1323
24-hour gain: 20.4%
Losers
- UNUS SED LEO LEO/USD
Price: $5.12
24-hour drop: 1.5%
- Trust Wallet Token TWT/USD
Price: $0.9767
24-hour drop: 0.6%
- Fei USD FEI/USD
Price: $0.9888
24-hour drop: 0.3%
- Neutrino USD USDN/USD
Price: $0.9891
24-hour drop: 0.3%
- Binance USD BUSD/USD
Price: $0.9989
24-hour drop: 0.2%
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.