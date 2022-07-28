CryptoPunk NFT Sold For 77 ETH

CryptoPunks are a generative art collection, and one of the first ever applications of NFTs for digital art. There are only 10,000 Punks in existence, and some of them are thought to be lost forever.
What happened: CryptoPunk #8748 just sold for 77.00 ETH ETH/USD ($108,332 USD). The value of CryptoPunks is typically determined by Punk's attributes, with the hoodie, beanie, and pilot helmet traits being the most coveted. Other species of Punks (Zombies, Apes and Aliens) are incredibly rare and also sell for a premium.
Here are a list of its attributes and how many other Punks have the same trait:
- Type: Male (6,039)
- Accessory: Headband (406)
- Accessory: Mustache (288)
- Accessory: Rosy Cheeks (128)
- Accessory: 3 Attributes (4,122)
Why it Matters: Cryptopunks are the ultimate rookie card for NFT collectors. CryptoPunks have earned huge influence in 2021, with dozens of Celebrities proudly showing off their punk ownership on Twitter. Cryptopunk sales are a leading indicator for the rest of the NFT market, and go to show that some are willing to spend serious coin on blockchain based art.
Price Action: Ethereum is currently trading at $1,745.44, up 16.19% over the past 24 hours.
Data provided by OpenSea.
