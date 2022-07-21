US Seizes $500K In Crypto And Ransomware Payments From North Korean Hackers

Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco stated that the U.S. seized some $500,000 worth of crypto and ransomware payments from North Korean hackers.

The funds have already started being returned to the victims.

This seizure occurred via the cooperation of the Secret Service, the U.S. Treasury, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), which collectively work to track down criminal groups and their cryptocurrency and ransomware payments.

Regulatory authorities, as well as private companies, must collaborate and report such criminal activities to help the FBI, Monaco explained. She further emphasized the importance of recouping ransomware payments remitted by American businesses to criminal and hacker groups, based in Eastern Europe and Russia.