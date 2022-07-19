Global Cryptocurrency Market Cap Surpasses This Major Level, Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Tuesday

The global cryptocurrency market cap regained its $1-trillion level after recording a sharp plunge in the recent period, with the market valuation falling close to $800 billion earlier during the month.

Bitcoin BTC/USD, managed to trade above the $22,000 level earlier on Tuesday, but pared some gains later during the session.

Ethereum ETH/USD, the world’s second most valuable crypto, also climbed above the $1,500 level on Tuesday, with other popular altcoins, including Solana SOL/USD and Ripple XRP/USD, also recording gains during the session.

At the time of writing, the global cryptocurrency market capitalization climbed to $1.02 trillion, notching a 24-hour increase of around 4.5%. BTC was trading higher by around 1.7% to $21,880, while ETH climbed around 3.9% to $1,530 on Monday.

Investors are now awaiting earnings results from Johnson & Johnson JNJ, Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT and Netflix, Inc. NFLX, scheduled for release today.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:

Gainers

Fantom FTM/USD

Price: $0.3262

24-hour gain: 15.4%

NEAR Protocol NEAR/USD

Price: $4.41

24-hour gain: 13.3%

Nexo NEXO/USD

Price: $0.7232

24-hour gain: 13.1%

Ethereum Classic ETC/USD

Price: $25.29

24-hour gain: 11.3%

Flow FLOW/USD

Price: $1.80

24-hour gain: 8.8%

Losers

Lido DAO LDO/USD

Price: $1.45

24-hour drop: 10.9%

Arweave AR/USD

Price: $15.85

24-hour drop: 7.6%

Elrond EGLD/USD

Price: $58.48

24-hour drop: 6.6%

Theta Fuel TFUEL/USD

Price: $0.06116

24-hour drop: 5.8%

TerraClassicUSD USTC/USD

Price: $0.04247

24-hour drop: 4%