Global Cryptocurrency Market Cap Surpasses This Major Level, Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Tuesday

The global cryptocurrency market cap regained its $1-trillion level after recording a sharp plunge in the recent period, with the market valuation falling close to $800 billion earlier during the month.
Bitcoin BTC/USD, managed to trade above the $22,000 level earlier on Tuesday, but pared some gains later during the session.
Ethereum ETH/USD, the world’s second most valuable crypto, also climbed above the $1,500 level on Tuesday, with other popular altcoins, including Solana SOL/USD and Ripple XRP/USD, also recording gains during the session.
At the time of writing, the global cryptocurrency market capitalization climbed to $1.02 trillion, notching a 24-hour increase of around 4.5%. BTC was trading higher by around 1.7% to $21,880, while ETH climbed around 3.9% to $1,530 on Monday.
Investors are now awaiting earnings results from Johnson & Johnson JNJ, Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT and Netflix, Inc. NFLX, scheduled for release today.
Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:
Gainers
- Fantom FTM/USD
Price: $0.3262
24-hour gain: 15.4%
- NEAR Protocol NEAR/USD
Price: $4.41
24-hour gain: 13.3%
- Nexo NEXO/USD
Price: $0.7232
24-hour gain: 13.1%
- Ethereum Classic ETC/USD
Price: $25.29
24-hour gain: 11.3%
- Flow FLOW/USD
Price: $1.80
24-hour gain: 8.8%
Losers
- Lido DAO LDO/USD
Price: $1.45
24-hour drop: 10.9%
- Arweave AR/USD
Price: $15.85
24-hour drop: 7.6%
- Elrond EGLD/USD
Price: $58.48
24-hour drop: 6.6%
- Theta Fuel TFUEL/USD
Price: $0.06116
24-hour drop: 5.8%
- TerraClassicUSD USTC/USD
Price: $0.04247
24-hour drop: 4%
