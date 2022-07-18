Elon Musk Says He Has 'Already' Uploaded His Brain To The Cloud

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk said he has already talked to a virtual version of himself after uploading his brain to the cloud.

What Happened: “Already did it,” said Musk on Twitter Inc TWTR, in response to a question from Dogecoin DOGE/USD founder Billy Markus.

Musk was presumably referring to his neurotechnology company, Neuralink, which is working on developing a brain-computer interface. The device would allow a computer to translate a person’s thoughts into action, allowing them to perform actions like typing and pressing buttons by merely thinking of them.

Earlier this year, Fortune reported that, according to Musk, these devices would allow information to be beamed from the computer back into the brain.

Neuralink is yet to receive FDA approval, but Musk had previously stated that the company plans to start implanting computer chips in human brains by 2022.

The Neuralink and SpaceX CEO also said that the device would be important for the human species to “figure out” how to coexist with advanced artificial intelligence.

