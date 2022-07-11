ñol

Will Elon Musk Reneging On Twitter Deal Kick Dogecoin To The Curb? A Look At The Crypto's Chart

by Melanie Schaffer, Benzinga Editor
July 11, 2022 4:03 PM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Dogecoin negated its uptrend but has yet to confirm a downtrend.
  • Bullish traders may want to see the crypto print a bullish double bottom pattern.

Dogecoin DOGE/USD was heading toward another 5% decline on Monday after closing Sunday’s 24-hour trading session down 3.1%.

The crypto may be suffering a delayed reaction to news Tesla, Inc TSLA CEO and Dogecoin bull Elon Musk reneged on his deal to purchase Twitter, Inc TWTR for $44 billion. The deal looked bullish for Dogecoin, as many believed the crypto’s utility could be boosted if Dogecoin was added as a payment method on the microblogging website.

Dogecoin’s bearish continuation on Monday caused the crypto to negate the gradual uptrend DOGE had been trading in since June 30, although a downtrend has not yet been confirmed.

Want direct analysis? Find me in the BZ Pro lounge! Click here for a free trial.

The Dogecoin Chart: When Dogecoin fell below the $0.065 level during Monday’s 24-hour session, the uptrend was negated because the crypto printed a lower low under the July 5 low-of-day. If Dogecoin continues to plunge during Tuesday’s session, bullish traders can watch to see if the crypto forms a bullish double bottom pattern at the $0.062 mark, which Dogecoin reacted bullishly to on June 30.

  • If Dogecoin is able to bounce up and close Monday’s session with a lower wick, the crypto will print a hammer candlestick on the daily chart, which could indicate a bounce is in the cards for Tuesday’s 24-hour session. Bullish traders will then want to see Dogecoin jump up above the July 8 high-of-day at $0.73, which would indicate the recent pullback was a bear trap.
  • Bearish traders will want to see Dogecoin close the session near its low-of-day and fall below the June 30 lowest price to negate a possible double bottom pattern. The crypto has room in terms of its relative strength index to trade lower before bouncing.
  • Dogecoin has resistance above at $$0.065 and $0.083 and support below at 6 cents and the 5-cent mark.

