ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
BTC/USD
%
ETH/USD
%
ADA/USD
%
DOGE/USD
%
XRP/USD
%
SOL/USD
%
DOT/USD
%
UNI/USD
%
LTC/USD
%
AVAX/USD
%
LINK/USD
%
GRT/USD
%
XLM/USD
%
MATIC/USD
%
AXS/USD
%
FIL/USD
%
VET/USD
%
ATOM/USD
%
Powered bycrypto.com

Ethereum Fees Drop Below $0.90 For The First Time In 2 Years

by Samyuktha Sriram, Benzinga Staff Writer 
July 11, 2022 8:52 AM | 1 min read

Fees on the Ethereum ETH/USD blockchain have dropped to a two-year low of $0.90 per transaction.

What Happened: Ethereum’s average transaction fee is down to $0.88, as per data shared by blockchain analytics platform Santiment on Sunday.

Analysts attribute the drastic decline in fee to Ethereum’s price falling 75% below its all-time high ahead of $4,800. The weaker price action likely led to the blockchain’s utility falling dramatically, said Santiment.

The lower fees have also resulted in a decline in the network’s revenue for the quarter. A report from Bankless examining the state of Ethereum in Q2 shows that network revenue fell 33.4% from $1.9 billion to 1.28 billion. 

“Of this, $1.09B of ETH (85.4% of it) was burned, removing it from circulating supply,” the report stated.

“This decreased demand for blockspace is likely attributable to the market weakness during the quarter, which dampened speculative activity.”

Price Action: The cryptocurrency market saw a 3% decline on Monday. According to data from Benzinga Pro, BTC was trading at $20,517 at press time, down 3.5% over the last 24 hours. ETH was trading at $1,153, down 3.6% over the same period.

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: EthereumCryptocurrencyLong IdeasNewsMarketsTrading Ideas