Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
BTC/USD
%
ETH/USD
%
ADA/USD
%
DOGE/USD
%
XRP/USD
%
SOL/USD
%
DOT/USD
%
UNI/USD
%
LTC/USD
%
AVAX/USD
%
LINK/USD
%
GRT/USD
%
XLM/USD
%
MATIC/USD
%
AXS/USD
%
FIL/USD
%
VET/USD
%
ATOM/USD
%
Crypto Lender Operated Ponzi Scheme, Former Employee Alleges In Lawsuit

by Samyuktha Sriram, Benzinga Staff Writer 
July 7, 2022 11:38 PM | 1 min read

A lawsuit filed by the former head of DeFi at Celsius alleges that the cryptocurrency lender was operating a Ponzi scheme.

What Happened: According to a filing with the Supreme Court of New York, the lawsuit claims that Celsius was “desperately seeking a potential investment that could earn them more than they owed to their depositors.”

The complaint was filed by DeFi asset management platform KeyFi which was partially acquired by Celsius in 2020.

“We discovered Celsius had lied to us. They had not been hedging our activities, nor had they been hedging the fluctuations in cryptoasset prices. The entire company’s portfolio had naked exposure to the market,” wrote KeyFi CEO Jason Stone on Twitter.

Why It Matters: Celsius has been the target of public scrutiny after the platform froze withdrawals in light of a liquidity crisis. The company said it was exploring all options to resolve the issue.

On Thursday, Benzinga reported that Celsius has managed to repay $183 million in collateralized debt to DeFi platform Maker MKR/USD, taking its liquidation price down to $0.00. The firm will now be able to retrieve its collateralized Bitcoin BTC/USD.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, BTC was trading at $21,954 at press time, gaining 7.6% over 24 hours.

Photo via FellowNeko on Shutterstock

