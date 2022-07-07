Yeti Files Trademark Application Related To NFTs, Blockchain And The Metaverse: Here's The Name It's Under

Innovative outdoor products company YETI Holdings Inc YETI looks to be gearing up for a leap into the future of the internet after the company filed a Trademark Application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

According to the filing, Yeti has applied to trademark "YONDER," which will include the use of NFTs and other digital goods and services related to blockchain technology. The filing even mentions the metaverse.

Yeti plans on "providing virtual environments in which users can interact for recreation, leisure or entertainment."

So What Is YONDER? The description on the filing indicates that Yeti will offer entertainment services via YONDER. Said entertainment services include NFTs and other virtual goods, as well as blockchain and metaverse-related services.

The original filing was submitted on June 30. Yeti joins a growing list of companies that have shown interest in exploring NFTs and blockchain technology.

See Also: Are Free NFTs Coming? Bored Ape Yacht Club Company Yuga Labs Tests Its Otherside Metaverse, 'Voyagers' to Receive NFTs

YETI Price Action: Yeti has a 52-week high of $108.82 and a 52-week low of $38.77.

The stock gained 4.84% at $48.33 at the close, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Tony Webster from Flickr.