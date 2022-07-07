Yuga Lab is undertaking two load tests this week for the release of its Otherside Metaverse “First Trip.”

What Happened: On July 6, Yuga Lab’s Otherside Metaverse carried out its first load test at 12 p.m. EST. The second load test is set to occur later this week on July 9.

The load test allows users to participate using laptop and desktop computers. Yuga Labs will carry out its load tests starting with 3,000 players, increasing by 1,000 players every two minutes.

Otherside’s team stated on July 4 that the load tests push the Otherside platform to its breaking point. During the load test, Yuga Labs intentionally broke the server to test for any extraneous problems with its code.

Yuga Labs plans to give out 100,000 NFTs to those who assist in the development of the Otherside Metaverse, so users who join these load tests may be compensated well for doing so. This won't be the first time Yuga Labs gave value back to its community – the company has given out ApeCoin, Otherside land, Mutant Apes, and Bored Ape Kennel Club NFTs to its community for free.

The first load net undertaken on Wedneday saw smooth success and successfully functioning audio-visuals. Yuga Labs’s latest move comes amidst a crashing NFT and cryptocurrency market.