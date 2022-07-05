ñol

Top 10 NFTs By Weekly Sales Volume: Bored Ape Yacht Club, Otherdeed, CryptoPunks Top List With Moonrunners Ranking Fifth

by Chris Katje, Benzinga Staff Writer 
July 5, 2022 1:54 AM | 2 min read
The non fungible token (NFT) market has seen a drop in sales volume on OpenSea, an NFT marketplace for buying and selling items.

The highly anticipated Coinbase Global Inc COIN NFT marketplace had a slow start but could be bringing more people into the sector.

The declining price of cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum ETH/USD, continues to be a big story in the world of NFTs.

Every week, Benzinga looks at the top 10 NFT projects by sales volume, as reported by CryptoSlam.

Here are the top 10 NFT projects for the past week by sales volume.

Bored Ape Yacht Club: $11.8 million, -8.3%

Otherdeed for Otherside: $8.9 million, +32.7%

CryptoPunks: $7.2 million, -68.3%%

Mutant Ape Yacht Club: $5.6 million, +4.9%

Moonrunners: $4.4 million, +7.7%

Sorare: $4.3 million, +14.1%

Doodles: $3.4 million, -46.4%

WizNFT: $3.3 million, N/A

CloneX: $3.1 million, +0.5%

Moonbirds: $2.6 million, +9.9%

Related Link: How To Buy NFTs 

What Happened: Bored Ape Yacht Club topped the sales volume list once again and was the only collection that had a sales volume of $10 million or more.

Otherdeed for Otherside moved to second place from last week’s third-place finish. The move comes as an announcement said July 16 will be the first trip for holders of the NFT collection from Yuga Labs.

Six of the top ten names on the list were carryovers from last week. CloneX and Moonbirds, which fell out of the top ten last week, re-entered the list to rank ninth and tenth, respectively.

New to the top ten was Moonrunners, a new NFT mint in late June that has no Discord and no roadmap and follows a recent trend of projects.

Outside the top ten, Primate Academy, Degen Degen, and CopeTown ranked in the top 20 and carried on the recent trend of Solana SOL/USD based NFT collections falling into the 10 to 20 range by sales volume.

NBA Top Shot ranked 16th with a 50% increase in sales volume.

Photo via mundissima on Shutterstock

