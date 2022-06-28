Top 10 NFTs By Weekly Sales Volume

The non-fungible token market has seen a drop in sales volume on OpenSea, an NFT marketplace for buying and selling items.

The highly anticipated Coinbase Global Inc. COIN NFT marketplace had a slow start but could be bringing more people into the sector.

The declining price of cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum, continues to be a big story in the world of NFTs.

Several of the top NFT collections, and what are considered “blue chips” names in the space, had a good week of sales volume.

Every week, Benzinga takes a look at the top 10 NFT projects by sales volume, as reported by CryptoSlam. Here are the top 10 NFT projects for the past week by sales volume.

Bored Ape Yacht Club: $13.9 million, -46.1%

CryptoPunks; $10.7 million, -49.7%

Otherdeed for Otherside: $6.6 million, -32.6%

Doodles: $6.4 million, +87.3%

Mutant Ape Yacht Club: $5.9 million, -50.1%

Ryder Ripps: $5.2 million, +18,242.6%

Dooplicator: $4.4 million, +331.3%

Sorare: $3.9 million, -23.5%

Azuki: $3.4 million, +5.7%

Primate Academy: $3.3 million, -19.7%

What Happened: The top 10 list looked similar to the previous leaderboard with six of the top 10 remaining in the list and four of the top five also remaining in the top five.

It’s notable that only four of the top ten saw a gain in sales volume after the previous list saw some positive momentum in the NFT market.

One of the most notable gainers was Ryder Ripps, which saw an astronomical surge in sales volume. The gain came as the founder of the project took on Bored Ape Yacht Club and parent Yuga Labs with claims of racist traits and names. Yuga Labs defended their brand and creation in a Medium post and later announced a lawsuit against Ryder Ripps founder.

(1/2) The outpouring of support from our community today has been overwhelming. We will continue to be transparent with our community as we fight these slanderous claims. In order to put a stop to the continuous infringement, and other illegal attempts to bring harm to... — Yuga Labs (@yugalabs) June 25, 2022

Bored Ape Yacht Club topped the list once again and has a floor price of 91.5 Ethereum ETH/USD at the time of writing.

Doodles and Dooplicator both saw gains after Doodles announced plans for a second collection, an investment from Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian and named Pharrell Williams to its board of directors.

Solana SOL/USD based projects saw strong volume for the week with Primate Academy ranking tenth and four total collections ranking in the top twenty projects by sales volume.

Azuki re-entered the top ten at ninth place with a gain in sales volume. CloneX and Moonbirds fell out of the top ten after ranking fifth and sixth respectively in the previous top ten list.

