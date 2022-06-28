ñol

Oracle Application Chainlink Listed On Robinhood, LINK Jumps 11%

by Shiv Juneja, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 28, 2022 4:00 PM | 1 min read
Oracle Application Chainlink Listed On Robinhood, LINK Jumps 11%

Chainlink LINK/USD has been listed on Robinhood HOOD causing its token price to rally up to $7.11 this morning.

What Happened: On June 28, Robinhood confirmed that Chainlink would be listed on their platform. Consequently, the token jumped from $6.37 to $7.1 in a span of nine hours. Oracle application Chainlink’s token stands as Robinhood’s first new listed cryptocurrency since Polygon MATIC/USDSolana SOL/USD, Compound COMP/USD and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD were listing earlier this year in April.

Also Read: If You Invested $1,000 In Shiba Inu At Its COVID-19 Pandemic Low, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Amidst bearish market climates, most cryptocurrencies have been in a downtrend over the past few months. Thus, Chainlink’s listing on Robinhood brings a short-term bullish price movement for the token. This news comes following reports on June 27 of a potential merger between Robinhood and FTX FTT/USD which also caused Robinhood’s share price to experience an upswing.

Posted In: ChainlinkMaticRobinhoodSolanaCryptocurrencyNewsMarkets