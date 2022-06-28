Oracle Application Chainlink Listed On Robinhood, LINK Jumps 11%

Chainlink LINK/USD has been listed on Robinhood HOOD causing its token price to rally up to $7.11 this morning.

What Happened: On June 28, Robinhood confirmed that Chainlink would be listed on their platform. Consequently, the token jumped from $6.37 to $7.1 in a span of nine hours. Oracle application Chainlink’s token stands as Robinhood’s first new listed cryptocurrency since Polygon MATIC/USD, Solana SOL/USD, Compound COMP/USD and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD were listing earlier this year in April.

Amidst bearish market climates, most cryptocurrencies have been in a downtrend over the past few months. Thus, Chainlink’s listing on Robinhood brings a short-term bullish price movement for the token. This news comes following reports on June 27 of a potential merger between Robinhood and FTX FTT/USD which also caused Robinhood’s share price to experience an upswing.